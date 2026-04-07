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Országgyűlési választás2026. április 12. Minden hír a választásról
VanceSzalay-Bobrovniczky KristófMagyarország
magyar

Defense Minister: Strong alliance, strong Hungary

J. D. Vance’s visit to Budapest also underscores the strength of the Hungarian-American strategic partnership, stated Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 07. 11:06
US Vice President J. D. Vance (Photo: AFP)
US Vice President J. D. Vance (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“Strong alliance, strong Hungary,” Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky posted on his social media page in connection with the upcoming visit of J. D. Vance, Vice President of the United States.

Szalay-Bobrovniczky Kristóf honvédelmi miniszter (Fotó: Facebook/Szalay-Bobrovniczky Kristóf)
Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky (Source: Facebook/Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky)

In his post, the minister stated that the visit also reinforces that the Hungarian-American strategic partnership rests on solid foundations. This is cooperation between two nations that share common values, including national sovereignty, border protection, and a secure homeland, he emphasized.

Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky highlighted that relations between Hungary and the United States are particularly important in the field of defense. He cited the development of the Hungarian Defense Forces, Hungary’s role within NATO, and security policy cooperation as examples of this.

Vice President J. D. Vance's visit also proves that Hungary is a reliable ally worth counting on,

Hungary's defense minister wrote in his post.

Cover photo: US Vice President J. D. Vance (Photo: AFP)

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