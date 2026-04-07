Defense Minister: Strong alliance, strong Hungary

In his post, the minister stated that the visit also reinforces that the Hungarian-American strategic partnership rests on solid foundations. This is cooperation between two nations that share common values, including national sovereignty, border protection, and a secure homeland, he emphasized.

Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky highlighted that relations between Hungary and the United States are particularly important in the field of defense. He cited the development of the Hungarian Defense Forces, Hungary’s role within NATO, and security policy cooperation as examples of this.

Vice President J. D. Vance's visit also proves that Hungary is a reliable ally worth counting on,

Hungary's defense minister wrote in his post.