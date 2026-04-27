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Peter Magyar Envisions a Button-Pushing Role for Tisza Party Novice Lawmakers

The Tisza Party has secured a two-thirds victory, but a significant portion of its parliamentary group may enter the legislature without any political experience. Magyar Nemzet asked constitutional lawyer Zoltan Lomnici Jr. about the potential consequences such a large “wave of newcomers” could have on government efficiency and the functioning of the National Assembly. He noted that a similar situation emerged in France in 2017 following Emmanuel Macron’s victory, which he believes serves as an excellent illustration of the current situation.

Munkatársunktól
2026. 04. 27. 15:07
Illustration (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)
Illustration (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The button-pushing role

He also drew attention to the fact that, in practice, party leadership control is almost always stronger in parliamentary groups made up largely of first-term lawmakers. “In the case of Tisza, there were already signs of this during the campaign, as candidates did not speak independently; political positions were almost exclusively represented by Peter Magyar,” he noted, concluding that it is therefore realistic to assume that a significant portion of the parliamentary group will serve merely in an executive, button-pushing capacity, while real decisions will be made by the inner circle of party leadership.

A tapasztalatlan Tisza-frakció jelentős része könnyen lehet, hogy csak végrehajtó, „gombnyomogató” szerepet tölt majd be (Fotó: Máthé Zoltán / MTI)
It is quite possible that much of the inexperienced Tisza group will serve only in an executive, button-pushing role (Photo: Zoltan Mathe/MTI)

The inexperience of governing party lawmakers may also affect the quality of legislation. According to the constitutional lawyer, it weakens genuine professional debate, undermines the real role of amendments, and increases the risk of flawed or poorly prepared laws. As a result, parliamentary work may slow down, as inexperienced lawmakers require greater background support, legal-technical assistance, and political guidance, while committee work may struggle to function as an effective professional check.

The functioning of parliamentary committees may also face challenges. If many members lack experience, these bodies can easily become formalities, merely rubber-stamping decisions made by party leadership instead of providing real oversight. “This is particularly dangerous in the case of Tisza, because the parliamentary group is already highly centralized,” Zoltan Lomnici emphasized.

A serious task ahead for Agnes Forsthoffer

The news that Peter Magyar has nominated Agnes Forsthoffer, vice president of the Tisza Party, as the next Speaker of Parliament has generated significant media attention. In this context, the constitutional lawyer stressed that, contrary to popular belief, the Speaker is one of the most important public law figures, and the role is far from merely ceremonial. The Speaker ensures the rights of parliament, maintains its authority, order, and security, and organizes parliamentary work.

Komoly feladat vár Forsthoffer Ágnesre (Fotó: Hegedüs Róbert / MTI)
A serious task lies ahead for Agnes Forsthoffer (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)

The Speaker is responsible for ensuring the orderly conduct and authority of the National Assembly: convening and presiding over sessions, granting the floor to speakers, overseeing compliance with procedural rules, announcing voting results, and coordinating committee work. In addition, the position carries significant disciplinary and law enforcement powers, and the Speaker represents parliament both domestically and internationally.

In light of all this, the lack of experience represents a serious risk. An inexperienced Speaker can easily become a political executor for the party leadership. “In such cases, it is not institutional balance but narrow party interests that prevail, which weakens the National Assembly’s independence and parliamentary oversight,” emphasized Zoltan Lomnici.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)

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