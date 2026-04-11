PM Orban: Everyone Should Bring Everyone!

– Prime Minister, you have given a flurry of interviews over the past days, weeks, and months. You have said everything there is to say about what is at stake for Hungary in tomorrow’s election. But what is at stake for you personally?
– No one likes it when something they have worked on for sixteen years is torn apart. Our opponents make no secret of the fact that they would dismantle the civic, national economy and the family-friendly, Christian society we have built. For me personally, what is at stake is whether everything I have worked for will endure, and whether what I believe is the best path for the country will continue. But this is not about me. What is at stake for Hungary is far greater than it is for me personally.
– After the last election, the entire country learned about the type of foreign money flowing into the coffers of political forces opposing you. These were the so-called “rolling dollars.” Since then, the situation has become even more complex. Now countries, organizations that call themselves civil society groups, and intelligence services are passing the baton to one another. In your view, who are your opponents?
– One key opponent has dropped out: the American Democrats. In 2022, they were the most important financiers and political supporters of the Hungarian opposition. At first glance, one might think this has made the situation easier. But in the meantime, the struggle for power has become more brutal. After their defeat in the United States, the globalist elite retreated to Brussels. There, more money, more tools, and greater influence are concentrated than before, and they are using them far more openly. Just look around. In France, patriotic forces are being obstructed through legal means. In Germany, the only real opposition is kept under pressure by intelligence services. And in the United States, they not only tried to remove Donald Trump from the political field, but in the end even attempted to shoot him. Western politics is becoming more and more brutal, and Hungary is no exception. Our opponents are the forces that want to preserve the old distribution order of money, business, and political power. Our friends are those who believe we must return to the era of sovereign nations.
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