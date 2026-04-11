PM Orban: Everyone Should Bring Everyone!

PM Viktor Orban (Photo: PM's Communications Department)

– Do you think that, given the international situation — where there is essentially no good news to report — these achievements can be preserved?

– This is what I'm fighting for. Good news is indeed not coming from outside. But I have never relied on the outside world—I rely on the performance capacity of the Hungarian people. Hungary is not an island. We are part of the world economy and the European economy. Anyone who claims that what happens out there does not affect us either does not understand the world or is not telling the truth. But every national economic policy has room to maneuver. We know how to choose the tools that allow us to weather a crisis with the smallest possible losses. What we have built can be defended, and it can be further developed.

– The Tisza Party does not speak clearly on this issue, but experts close to them essentially want to abolish everything you have introduced.

– That's because they've never agreed with the foundation on which we've been building Hungary since 2010. They have not accepted the logic of our family support policies, nor the idea that society should be organized not only on a social basis, but also from a family and demographic perspective. They would build everything on a needs-based logic. There is truth in that, but it is not enough on its own. That is why they attack our tax breaks after children, mock lifetime tax exemptions, and why our utility cost reductions and all tools that protect families are a red flag for them. Their problem is not with individual measures, but with the entire mindset. I am not surprised that the same old leftist-liberal economists are reappearing around Tisza who were already recommending the same recipes before 2010. The country has tried those once already — and it did not end well.

– Don’t you find it ironic that even a Tisza voter who most strongly dislikes you would be better off if you remain prime minister?

– I would not call it ironic, but rather very human. I have never met a Tisza voter who said: “I consider the 14th-month pension unfair, so I will not take it.” Nor one who argues against regulated prices but then asks at the gas station to pay more. That does not exist. The truth is that they too benefit from these measures, while at the same time wanting to replace those who created them. The human soul does not always operate according to logic.