PM Orban: Gas Supply Safe for Now, but We Must Stay Alert and Take Action!

“The situation is extremely serious,” PM Orban said in Kiskundorozsma, where a press conference was held after military protection of the Hungarian section of the TurkStream pipeline was strengthened. “Previously, it was about oil—we were placed under blockade. We can replace that from elsewhere, but a gas pipeline is even more like an artery,” the prime minister explained. He recalled that gas supplies to Hungary had been cut off before, which is why TurkStream was built.

“We are currently under a Ukrainian gas blockade as well, but we can compensate for the shortfall from the south. If this lifeline is cut, the Hungarian economy will come to a halt,” Mr. Orban said.

Hungary's prime minister conducted an inspection together with Foreign Minister Szijjarto Peter. “For now, Hungary’s gas supply is not in danger, but continuous protection must be ensured,” he stated. The prime minister added that the Hungarian Armed Forces are capable of protecting the pipeline.

Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office

Responding to a journalist’s question, Orban Viktor said

they have no information indicating that an explosion had been planned on the Hungarian section of the pipeline.

He stressed that if they had known, it would have been prevented in time. He added that Hungary’s energy supply is currently secure.

Europe is in Trouble

In response to another question, the prime minister emphasized that all of Europe is heading toward an extremely severe energy crisis, and the coming days will be decisive. In his view,

a competition for energy resources could emerge

similar to the race for vaccines during the coronavirus pandemic.

– “The Hungarian position is that we should stop sanctioning Russian energy. On the other side, the position is that this is not necessary and that sanctions on Russian energy must be maintained,” Orban Viktor underlined. He noted that he would not be surprised if further threats emerge in the coming days.

Strategic Calm Is Needed

– “The country’s energy security is not a campaign issue—it is a matter of governance. It requires strategic calm,” he added. He indicated that threats to Hungarian infrastructure will persist in the period ahead. Orban Viktor said he sees no reason to invite Magyar Peter to a meeting of the Defense Council. He noted that he has heard the demand from the Tisza Party leader due to the upcoming election, but in his view the current governing parties will win in six days, making the issue irrelevant.