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PM Orban Orders Military Protection for Hungarian Section of TurkStream Pipeline

PM Orban announced that Serbian authorities are already investigating a planned terrorist attack against the TurkStream pipeline. Viktor Orban stated that the gas pipeline continues to operate without disruption.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 06. 10:39
PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Press Office)
PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Press Office)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

– “Based on the information available to us, a sabotage operation was being prepared on the Vojvodina section of the TurkStream gas pipeline,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

He added that

no personal injuries occurred, and the TurkStream gas pipeline is operating unterrupted.

PM Orban thanked the Serbian president for the work of the authorities.

The Serbs have strengthened the protection of the pipeline, whose operation is vital for Hungary,

– Viktor Orban said. Sixty percent of Hungary’s gas consumption is supplied through this pipeline, he added, which is why military protection has been ordered for its Hungarian section.

Serbian authorities are investigating, while Hungarian authorities remain in constant contact with them.

He added that the entire continent is facing a severe energy crisis, while Ukraine is working to cut Europe off from Russian energy resources.

They blew up Nord Stream, shut down gas pipelines supplying Hungary, and this year placed us under an oil blockade by closing the Druzhba pipeline supplying Hungary, while continuously attacking the TurkStream gas pipeline,

– PM Orban emphasized. 

Authorities Foil Terrorist Attack 

As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, Serbian authorities foiled a terrorist attack near the Hungarian border. A high-powered bomb and the detonators required to activate it were found in Serbia near the Hungarian border. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reported that tracking dogs, the military, and police found two backpacks and two large packages of explosives just a few hundred meters from the TurkStream gas pipeline, along with additional traces.

Due to the seriousness of the incident, Prime Minister Viktor Orban immediately convened the Defense Council, as a successful attack could have endangered gas supplies to both Hungary and Vojvodina.

The Serbian president said he also informed Viktor Orban that

if the pipeline had been disrupted, Hungary would have been left without gas supplies, and we in Vojvodina would also have had no gas.

Earlier, roads were closed in and around Kanjiza, Serbia, where police and military units have been conducting a large-scale field search since early Sunday morning.

PM Orban convened an extraordinary session of the Defense Council for Sunday afternoon after speaking by phone with the Serbian president.

I have just spoken by phone with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Serbian authorities have found a destructive explosive device and the means to activate it at critical gas infrastructure connecting Serbia and Hungary. The investigation is ongoing. I have convened an extraordinary Defense Council meeting for this afternoon,

– Viktor Orban wrote earlier on his Facebook page.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office)


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