PM Orban: Ukraine’s Actions Against Hungary a Crime That Cries Out to Heaven + Video

“It is more than symbolic that we have gathered on Easter Sunday, the day of the Resurrection, to celebrate together the renewal of a historic site,” event host Philip Rakay said at the inauguration of the Citadel. “Our most renowned architects never saw merely stones and bricks before them; they drew dreams onto the walls,” he added.

Photo: Balazs Ladoczki

He added:

to be a nation-builder is not merely to engage in physical construction, but to pursue a community-shaping effort that builds a homeland.

Something Always Happens Along the Fault Line

At the beginning of his speech, PM Orban wished everyone a happy Easter and a blessed Resurrection.

“We can leave behind everything that is bad; this is how the Citadel has been renewed as well,” he said. It has never happened before that Hungarians built anything at the site named after Bishop Gellert. Others always built here, he added.