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citadellaCitadella (Budapest)Orbán Viktor
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PM Orban: Ukraine’s Actions Against Hungary a Crime That Cries Out to Heaven + Video

The renovated Citadel will open its gates to the general public at 2 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 05. 16:39
PM Orban speaks at the inauguration of the renovated Citadel on the Buda side (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)
PM Orban speaks at the inauguration of the renovated Citadel on the Buda side (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“It is more than symbolic that we have gathered on Easter Sunday, the day of the Resurrection, to celebrate together the renewal of a historic site,” event host Philip Rakay said at the inauguration of the Citadel. “Our most renowned architects never saw merely stones and bricks before them; they drew dreams onto the walls,” he added.

Citadella
Photo: Balazs Ladoczki

He added:

to be a nation-builder is not merely to engage in physical construction, but to pursue a community-shaping effort that builds a homeland.

Something Always Happens Along the Fault Line

At the beginning of his speech, PM Orban wished everyone a happy Easter and a blessed Resurrection.

“We can leave behind everything that is bad; this is how the Citadel has been renewed as well,” he said. It has never happened before that Hungarians built anything at the site named after Bishop Gellert. Others always built here, he added.

Today, it is a bastion of Hungarian freedom.

Citadella
Citadella
Citadella
1/25

The prime minister emphasized that Gellert Hill lies on the boundary of two tectonic formations—between two worlds. Hungary, too, lies on a civilizational fault line.

Something always happens along a fault line: empires come and go, but we always remain. Hundreds of thousands of Hungarians have died on battlefields. Gellert Hill is a million years old; it has spent the last eleven hundred years with us, Hungarians. We are the hill. Gellert Hill is Hungary. It is worth making the effort to reach the top. From here, you get the best vantage point; standing here, you see the entire Carpathian Basin most clearly,

– PM Orban said. He added that from such heights, one can also see the future clearly. What we see now, however, does not make us happy, he said. Dark clouds are gathering over Hungary as they have rarely done before: from the West, the failure of Brussels. Hungary has already faced a migration crisis and an energy crisis, he noted, but those challenges came separately and were successfully repelled.

Citadella Orbán Viktor
Photo: Balazs Ladoczki

Now several crises will soon strike Hungary at once. If there is no energy, the economy stops. Not only the familiar order of Hungarian life but also our plans are at risk. That is why what the Ukrainians are doing against Hungary is a crime that cries out to heaven,

– the prime minister said.

Since the outbreak of the war involving Iran, the price of natural gas has risen by 70 percent and crude oil by 60 percent. “Only one thing matters: that there be energy. We must stay out of the war,” he emphasized.

Four years ago, Hungary created a broad national alliance against war, and now that alliance must be renewed—and even expanded, Viktor Orban said.

The restored Citadel, the nation’s renewed lookout point, this reclaimed high ground, should help Hungarians see and understand the clouds gathering on the horizon and enable them to make the necessary, shared, and sound decisions next Sunday to avert danger,

– he added.

Citadella
Photo: Balazs Ladoczki

Akos Performed at the Ceremony

The inauguration ceremony began with a performance by Akos. The musician first performed his song Ember maradj, followed by Fel a szivekkel, and then Alig hitted.

Citadella
Photo: Balazs Ladoczki

The project, launched in the fall of 2020, transformed the formerly closed fortress into an open, accessible community space and tourist center.

The renovated Citadel opened its gates to the public at 2 p.m.

As Magyar Nmezet has previously highlighted, the opening is accompanied by a two-day series of events featuring family programs, musical performances, and culinary offerings. The organizers aim to ensure that the historic site functions not only as a tourist attraction but also as a vibrant community space in the future.

Cover photo: The renovated Citadel will soon be inaugurated (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)


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