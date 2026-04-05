As Unprecedented Energy Crisis Races Toward Europe, The Only Solution Is Cheap Russian Energy + Video

Europe’s energy security has fallen into a serious crisis this spring, as the continent is simultaneously forced to confront the physical blockade of eastern supply routes and the disruption of import lines from the Middle East. Moreover, the blockade of the Friendship (Druzhba) oil pipeline has now become a lasting condition, depriving Central European refineries—including facilities in Hungary and Slovakia—of the stable pipeline supply they have relied on for decades.

An Unprecedented Energy Crisis Is Approaching

In a video posted on his social media page, PM Viktor Orban said that Europe has reached a critical situation. As he put it, “an unprecedented financial and energy crisis is pounding on Europe’s door,” further aggravated by the war involving Iran and misguided decisions from Brussels.