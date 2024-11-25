Európai Parlament (EP)Tisza Pártrezsicsökkentés
magyar

Tisza Party Votes Against Utility Cuts Six Times

Hungary's Fidesz-KDNP outraged by position of Peter Magyar's MEPs.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 11. 25. 12:16
MEP Zoltan Tarr, head of the Tisza Party delegation in the European Parliament, speaks at the EP plenary session (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

All Tisza Party MEPs in the European Parliament committees and plenary sessions voted six times against the utility cost cuts scheme in Hungary, the ruling Fidesz party pointed out on its social media page.

On November 14, the European Parliament's adopted resolution in conjunction with the COP 29 climate change conference calls for the phasing out of residential energy price subsidies, such as the Hungary's utility bill cost cuts, labeling particularly Hungary's household energy price subsidies too high and targeting their abolition. The resolution was also fully supported by the Tisza Party.

We are outraged that Peter Magyar and his colleagues have put their names to such a proposal. Ending the cuts would increase the utility bills of hundreds of thousands of Hungarian families to unacceptable levels,

the governing Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) alliance posted, adding that they emphatically reject its adoption.

Cover photo: MEP Zoltan Tarr, head of the Tisza Party delegation in the European Parliament, speaks at the EP plenary session  (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekKuncze Gábor

Kuncze Gábor szégyenteljes kirohanása borzolja a kedélyeket

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Az SZDSZ ártó szelleme itt jár közöttünk.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu