Tisza Party Votes Against Utility Cuts Six Times

All Tisza Party MEPs in the European Parliament committees and plenary sessions voted six times against the utility cost cuts scheme in Hungary, the ruling Fidesz party pointed out on its social media page.

On November 14, the European Parliament's adopted resolution in conjunction with the COP 29 climate change conference calls for the phasing out of residential energy price subsidies, such as the Hungary's utility bill cost cuts, labeling particularly Hungary's household energy price subsidies too high and targeting their abolition. The resolution was also fully supported by the Tisza Party.

We are outraged that Peter Magyar and his colleagues have put their names to such a proposal. Ending the cuts would increase the utility bills of hundreds of thousands of Hungarian families to unacceptable levels,

the governing Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) alliance posted, adding that they emphatically reject its adoption.