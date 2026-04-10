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Országgyűlési választás2026. április 12. Minden hír a választásról
Orbán ViktorVálasztás 2026miniszterelnök
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PM Orban: On Sunday We Choose Our Nation’s Fate, We Proclaim National Unity! + Video

The opposition is already calling for unrest ahead of the election: this is an organized attempt to use chaos and pressure to call into question the decision of the Hungarian people. Viktor Orban sent a mobilizing message to Hungarians on Friday morning, warning that "now we can lose what we have built up together."

Munkatársunktól
2026. 04. 10. 14:43
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“On Sunday, we will choose not only a government, but the fate of our country,” PM Orban said in a video message on Friday morning. He recalled that over the past 16 years, “we have built a stable country together. We sent the IMF home, created one million new jobs. We introduced the 13th-month pension and began introducing the 14th-month pension. We built a fence and stopped migration,” the prime minister said.

“All that we have built together, we could now lose,” Mr. Orban declared.

“Alongside the wars raging in the world, energy and financial wars are knocking at Hungary’s door. Our opponents will stop at nothing to seize power,” Viktor Orban said.

He added that foreign intelligence services had been brought into Hungary and that fabricated accusations of election fraud were already being made. Protests and unrest are being organized in advance, he said, calling it an attempt to use chaos and pressure to challenge the will of the Hungarian people. He added that this is not a time for division, anger, or hatred. As he put it, 

they are proclaiming national unity.

He asked viewers to tell their acquaintances what is truly at stake in the election and urged everyone to mobilize in support of the governing parties.

Final Stretch Of The Campaign: Two More Opportunities To Meet Viktor Orban

PM Orban is not slowing down ahead of the general election and will visit two more locations: he will hold a forum in Szekesfehervar on Friday afternoon and will close the close the campaign on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Budapest’s Szentharomsag Square.

 

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

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A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

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