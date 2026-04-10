PM Orban: On Sunday We Choose Our Nation’s Fate, We Proclaim National Unity! + Video

“On Sunday, we will choose not only a government, but the fate of our country,” PM Orban said in a video message on Friday morning. He recalled that over the past 16 years, “we have built a stable country together. We sent the IMF home, created one million new jobs. We introduced the 13th-month pension and began introducing the 14th-month pension. We built a fence and stopped migration,” the prime minister said.

“All that we have built together, we could now lose,” Mr. Orban declared.

– “Alongside the wars raging in the world, energy and financial wars are knocking at Hungary’s door. Our opponents will stop at nothing to seize power,” Viktor Orban said.

He added that foreign intelligence services had been brought into Hungary and that fabricated accusations of election fraud were already being made. Protests and unrest are being organized in advance, he said, calling it an attempt to use chaos and pressure to challenge the will of the Hungarian people. He added that this is not a time for division, anger, or hatred. As he put it,

they are proclaiming national unity.

He asked viewers to tell their acquaintances what is truly at stake in the election and urged everyone to mobilize in support of the governing parties.

Final Stretch Of The Campaign: Two More Opportunities To Meet Viktor Orban

PM Orban is not slowing down ahead of the general election and will visit two more locations: he will hold a forum in Szekesfehervar on Friday afternoon and will close the close the campaign on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Budapest’s Szentharomsag Square.