A recording obtained by Patriota YouTube channel reveals that on the most important issue, Peter Magyar is deceiving the Hungarian people. “There will be a f…ing huge war,” the president of the Tisza Party says in the leaked audio.

In a video published by Patriota, Daniel Bohar highlighted that the leader of the Tisza Party is fully aware of the seriousness of the threat posed by the war in Ukraine.

Peter Magyar knows exactly what is being prepared in Brussels, yet he denies it in public.

In front of the public, he calls the war in Ukraine fearmongering, denies the dangers of the war to the Hungarian people, and dismisses the risks caused by pro-war politicians in Brussels. He is deliberately misleading Hungarians about the Ukraine war in order to distract attention from the danger.

“This is the role assigned to him. But we must stay alert, because our future depends on it,” the host emphasized.

Lying to voters

As is known, Peter Magyar has repeatedly tried at public events to convince his supporters that leaders in Brussels do not, in fact, support the war. Patriota included several such excerpts in its video.

It is nonsense and shameless to accuse European leaders of wanting war,

Peter Magyar said at one of his events.

Meanwhile, the Tisza Party’s defense expert, Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, went as far as to claim that there is effectively no war.

“The war has no relevance at all. As I usually say, for there to be a war, you need two sides: one that attacks and one that is attacked. Does Hungary want to attack anyone? I am not saying that. It is not in the National Security Strategy, there is no enemy. Why would we attack anyone? Does anyone want to attack us? There is no indication of that anywhere. So what war are we even talking about?” he said at a Tisza event.