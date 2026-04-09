Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Mi vagyunk a többség + videó

Védett ár

Ennyivel olcsóbb! 95-ös benzin piaci ár: 701,6 Ft, védett ár: 595 Ft, eltérés: -106,6 Ft / Gázolaj piaci ár: 812,4 Ft, védett ár: 615 Ft, eltérés: -197,4 Ft

Országgyűlési választás2026. április 12. Minden hír a választásról
patriótaTisza PártVálasztás 2026háborúMagyar Péter
magyar

Behind Closed Doors, Peter Magyar Admits: "There Will Be a F...ing Huge War" + Video

Despite publicly dismissing the war in Ukraine as fearmongering, Peter Magyar has admitted in a leaked audio recording that a massive war is expected. This shows that the Tisza Party is deliberately misleading Hungarians about the Ukraine war in order to divert attention away from a real danger. In the recording, the party leader says: “There will be a f…ing huge war.”

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 09. 14:24
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

A recording obtained by Patriota YouTube channel reveals that on the most important issue, Peter Magyar is deceiving the Hungarian people. “There will be a f…ing huge war,” the president of the Tisza Party says in the leaked audio.

In a video published by Patriota, Daniel Bohar highlighted that the leader of the Tisza Party is fully aware of the seriousness of the threat posed by the war in Ukraine.

Peter Magyar knows exactly what is being prepared in Brussels, yet he denies it in public.

In front of the public, he calls the war in Ukraine fearmongering, denies the dangers of the war to the Hungarian people, and dismisses the risks caused by pro-war politicians in Brussels. He is deliberately misleading Hungarians about the Ukraine war in order to distract attention from the danger.

“This is the role assigned to him. But we must stay alert, because our future depends on it,” the host emphasized.

 

Lying to voters

As is known, Peter Magyar has repeatedly tried at public events to convince his supporters that leaders in Brussels do not, in fact, support the war. Patriota included several such excerpts in its video.

It is nonsense and shameless to accuse European leaders of wanting war,

Peter Magyar said at one of his events.

Meanwhile, the Tisza Party’s defense expert, Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, went as far as to claim that there is effectively no war.

“The war has no relevance at all. As I usually say, for there to be a war, you need two sides: one that attacks and one that is attacked. Does Hungary want to attack anyone? I am not saying that. It is not in the National Security Strategy, there is no enemy. Why would we attack anyone? Does anyone want to attack us? There is no indication of that anywhere. So what war are we even talking about?” he said at a Tisza event.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party (Photo: Gabor Markovics)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!
Országgyűlési választás2026. április 12. Minden hír a választásról

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekMagyar Péter

Mit csinálna egy pszichopata „g…i nagy háború” estén?

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Ugyanezt üvöltözné amúgy Weber meg Ursula is, ugyanarról a biztonságos helyről, és nagyon meg lennének elégedve magukkal.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu