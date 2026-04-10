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Országgyűlési választás2026. április 12. Minden hír a választásról
hangfelvételVálasztás 2026Magyar Péter hazugságaiháború
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PM Orban: This Is Magyar’s Downfall!

Peter Magyar made it clear behind closed doors that war is underway. The leaked recording reached the prime minister, who responded in a video to the vulgar, threatening remarks.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 10. 11:47
Peter Magyar, President of the Tisza Party (Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki)
Peter Magyar, President of the Tisza Party (Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacted in his latest video to a leaked recording in which Peter Magyar, the Tisza Party’s prime ministerial candidate, spoke behind closed doors about war. He wrote:

This is Magyar’s downfall!

The prime minister’s cameraman quoted the Tisza Party leader’s words verbatim to him: “In a leaked video, Peter Magyar said, and I quote, ‘there’s going to be a f***ing big war.’”

According to Orban, this statement amounts to a serious admission just three days before the election.

“The truth has come out,” the prime minister said, adding that Magyar and his allies also know what Fidesz has been saying for months, even years: Europe is preparing for war, and war will come.

In the video, Orban made it clear 

that Hungary must stay out of this conflict, and that the key question—and the stakes of the election—is who can keep the country out of the looming war.

According to the prime minister, Fidesz is the political force capable of doing so.

“I believe we are capable of it, because Fidesz is the safe choice,” Orban stressed, urging voters to support the ruling party in Sunday’s vote.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar (Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki)


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