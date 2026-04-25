Slovak Deputy PM Lashes Out At Hungarians, Claiming They Have Used Land Illegally Since 1945

The weight of the statement lies in the fact that no one on the government side has previously spoken so openly about the decades-long effort to uphold, even after eighty years, Slovak National Council decisions rooted in the spirit of the Benes decrees, which imposed collective guilt on Hungarians and Germans.
In this context, the deputy prime minister also remarked ironically that the properties in question have been used by unauthorized parties ever since.
The situation that has emerged suggests that the collective attribution of guilt to the German and Hungarian minorities may still serve as a sufficient legal basis for measures amounting to property confiscation, even though such legal grounds are, in principle, no longer considered valid sources of law.
Based on the deputy prime minister’s position, Hungarians—and their descendants—whose properties were not taken after 1945 could still lose their ownership without prior notice and without compensation.
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