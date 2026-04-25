Slovak Deputy PM Lashes Out At Hungarians, Claiming They Have Used Land Illegally Since 1945

This raises the question of what awaits those who once appeared on deportation lists but, for some reason, remained in their homeland. Could it be possible that, if they are still alive, they might now be deported after all, or held accountable retroactively for the years they spent there? — the Ma7 article asks.

Equally uncertain is the situation of those who, in order to preserve their livelihood and employment, were forced to renounce their Hungarian nationality and underwent “reslovakization” under the regulations of the time. If they are still alive, the question arises whether they could now be held accountable for having—under compulsion—been allowed to exercise their basic rights.

Cover photo: Robert Kalinak, Slovak Deputy Prime Minister (Photo: AFP)