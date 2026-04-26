Viktor Orban Returns His Mandate, Focuses on Revamping the National Side + Video

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, Viktor Orban believes that massive transformations and renewal are needed. The prime minister also pointed out that when compiling the list of candidates, they had expected to win the election,
but the task is different now, therefore the parliamentary group must also be rebuilt. This work has already begun,
the outgoing prime minister emphasized. He also said that this community is not just a political choice for him, but his life.
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