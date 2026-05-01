Throughout history, during the era of the Soviet Union, Victory Day was considered one of the most important state holidays. Each year, the communist leadership reinforced its symbolic meaning through large-scale parades, military displays, and central ceremonies, events that were not only about wartime triumph but also about demonstrating power.

May 9, a pillar of Russian identity

The 2025 celebration carried particular significance, as Russians marked the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. From a current political perspective, it is notable that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky not only rejected a proposed three-day temporary ceasefire for the occasion last year, but also remarked that attending the Moscow Victory Day parade could be dangerous—something Russia interpreted as a threat.

In the second half of the 20th century, May 9 became one of the most important state holidays across the Eastern bloc. Victory Day was not only a remembrance of the end of the Second World War but also a key symbolic event of the political system.

During the Soviet era, the day was celebrated with monumental military parades, especially in Moscow, where military hardware and units marching through Red Square demonstrated the strength of the communist system. For the leadership, the occasion served both as remembrance and as a political message: through the narrative of victory, they reinforced the legitimacy of their rule.

Parade at an earlier celebration (Photo: Screenshot)

In Eastern bloc countries, including Hungary, commemorations, ceremonies, school events, and workplace gatherings were organized in a mandatory manner. The press and propaganda strongly emphasized the significance of “liberation.”

Alongside parades, wreath-laying ceremonies, monument inaugurations, and honoring veterans were also part of the holiday. These events often mobilized large crowds and carried strong ideological content aimed at reinforcing the values of the socialist system.