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May 9, Victory Day, a Pillar of Russian Identity

May 9 has lived for decades in the historical memory of Europe and the wider world as Victory Day. The date, tied to the end of the Second World War, is marked with special significance in many countries, particularly in the successor states of the Soviet bloc, most notably in Russia, where the turning point is commemorated with massive military parades and state ceremonies.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 05. 01. 16:08
Victory Day military parade in Moscow (Source: Wikipedia)
Victory Day military parade in Moscow (Source: Wikipedia)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Throughout history, during the era of the Soviet Union, Victory Day was considered one of the most important state holidays. Each year, the communist leadership reinforced its symbolic meaning through large-scale parades, military displays, and central ceremonies, events that were not only about wartime triumph but also about demonstrating power.

May 9, a pillar of Russian identity

The 2025 celebration carried particular significance, as Russians marked the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. From a current political perspective, it is notable that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky not only rejected a proposed three-day temporary ceasefire for the occasion last year, but also remarked that attending the Moscow Victory Day parade could be dangerous—something Russia interpreted as a threat.

In the second half of the 20th century, May 9 became one of the most important state holidays across the Eastern bloc. Victory Day was not only a remembrance of the end of the Second World War but also a key symbolic event of the political system.

During the Soviet era, the day was celebrated with monumental military parades, especially in Moscow, where military hardware and units marching through Red Square demonstrated the strength of the communist system. For the leadership, the occasion served both as remembrance and as a political message: through the narrative of victory, they reinforced the legitimacy of their rule.

Parade at an earlier celebration (Photo: Screenshot)

In Eastern bloc countries, including Hungary, commemorations, ceremonies, school events, and workplace gatherings were organized in a mandatory manner. The press and propaganda strongly emphasized the significance of “liberation.”

Alongside parades, wreath-laying ceremonies, monument inaugurations, and honoring veterans were also part of the holiday. These events often mobilized large crowds and carried strong ideological content aimed at reinforcing the values of the socialist system.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and foreign leaders lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall after the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2024 (Photo: AFP)

Moscow will celebrate again this year, but without weapons

This year no ground military hardware will be displayed at the May 9, 2026 Victory Day parade in Moscow, according to an announcement by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The decision was justified by the situation on the battlefield.

In addition to military vehicles, several traditional units will also be absent from the event held on Red Square. However, the air force will still be represented at the parade, said the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Cover photo: Victory Day military parade in Moscow (Source: Wikipedia)

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Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu