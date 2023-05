Nem csitul a szudáni válság, Dárfúrban fegyverkezésre szólították fel a lakosságot

#OngoingNow: Food distributions in WadiHalfa #Sudan 🇸🇩



Around 8,000 ppl who fled fighting in the #SudanCrisis are receiving urgent aid, including wheat flour from @dalfoodsd



More is on its way 🥘



Thanks to partners @SudaneseRedCres & volunteers who are working tirelessly pic.twitter.com/FXQj4P4gEa