Így élte túl a hajós, aki két hónapig hánykolódott a kutyájával az óceánon + videó

Sailor Tim Shaddock and dog Bella are rescued after three months adrift in the ocean.



Mr Sharrock set sail from Mexico, bound for French Polynesia, but hit bad weather and told the media, 'I didn't think I'd make it.'



See more on the story here 👉 https://t.co/OwrZJqefBp pic.twitter.com/eQ2M4oSNY9