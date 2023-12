A vulkánkitörés miatt nem térhetnek haza az izlandi családok karácsonyra + videók

❗🌋🇮🇸 - Aerial images captured just minutes ago of the newly opened volcanic fissure near Grindavík, #Iceland. It is estimated to be around 3 km long!



According to initial information, the eruption appears to be located 3-4 km northeast of #Grindavík, in the eastern part of the… pic.twitter.com/ATyqnpbSEF