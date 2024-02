Heves hózápor sújtja Tokiót és környékét + videó

Seibu Railway in Tokyo, Japan, has suspended operations due to fallen bamboo.

Passengers can be seen walking on the tracks during a snowstorm.

Normally, there is no snow in Tokyo.#HeavySnowWarning #TrainDelays #大雪警報 #SeibuRailway #Japan #tokyo #運転見合わせ #帰宅難民… pic.twitter.com/WK7cpycnzF