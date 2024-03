A similar accident occurred in #Kearns in 1987 see below for details. #Kenya #Nairobi A Safarilink Dash 8 Reg: 5Y-SLK had a mid-air collision with a #Cessna_172 Skyhawk, Reg: 5Y-NNJ, operated by Ninety Nines Flight School. The Dash 8 managed to return and land safely, no… pic.twitter.com/z5HNknma7m