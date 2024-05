Zuhan az EU támogatottsága a nyugat-balkáni országban

🇲🇰🗳️ | Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, the candidate of the VMRO DPMNE party takes a convincing lead at the first round of presidential elections in North Macedonia. Out of 80% of counted votes she has won 39,82%, double that of incumbent President, Stevo Pendarovski’s 19,42%. pic.twitter.com/dmLUXQRKbF