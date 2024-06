Az amerikai hadsereg lelőtt egy drónt és két rakétát

June 1 Red Sea Update



Between 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. (Sanaa time) June 1, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial system (UAS) in the southern Red Sea. USCENTCOM forces also observed two other UAS crash into the Red Sea. No… pic.twitter.com/TPfL5LdYNp