Megdöbbentő tényre derült fény a csimpánzok egészségéről

CALL FOR ANECDOTES 🐒🌿

If you have ever seen a wild chimpanzee eat an unusual resource or apply one to a wound when ~potentially~ sick/wounded please let us know!

To submit visit our survey: https://t.co/zXVyy4p7RC ✨OR ✨

Email description to: [email protected] pic.twitter.com/nZe62FAmRW