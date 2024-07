Robbanóanyaggal teli ukrán jet ski ért partot Isztambulban + videó

#Russia / #Ukraine / #Turkey 🇷🇺🇺🇦🇹🇷: It was reported that a #Ukrainian military Unmanned explosive-laden Jet Ski was in #Çatalca, #İstanbul.



The Jet Ski seems to be equipped with possible Starlink antenna and Electro-Optical Infrared camera as well. pic.twitter.com/FX2DWocNSL