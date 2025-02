Learjet 55-ös gép földbe csapódása, megdöbbentő részletek a tragédiáról + videó

More video and monitoring data show that the plane that crashed in Philadelphia was a Learjet 55 Air Ambulance from Mexico, with an age of 43 years. It was traveling at a speed of 201 kilometers per hour when it hit the ground. #planecrash #Philadelphia #Learjet55 https://t.co/VTiV3j8LH3 pic.twitter.com/ufo0CfXBcE