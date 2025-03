Folytatódnak a földmozgások Nápoly környékén

ITALIAN SUPERVOLCANO SEES JUMP IN QUAKES, UPLIFT | Campi Flegrei's earthquake swarm has hit M3.8 and M4.4 sized quakes now! It's is a giant volcano near Naples and Mount Vesuvius, though much larger with 24 underground craters. Notice how the kand has been rising too all year!!! https://t.co/lqNGJRwctf pic.twitter.com/FKRCshLcfV