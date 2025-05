Djokovics elérte, amit akart, de nagy árat fizethet érte

DID YOU KNOW❓



Not only did 🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic win the 100th title of his career in Geneva today, but he's now also the FIRST MAN IN THE OPEN ERA TO WIN A TITLE IN *20* DIFFERENT SEASONS, from 2006 to 2025. 🤯💪👏



