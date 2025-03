Életveszélyes állapotban van az észak-macedóniai huszonéves, akit az éjszaka szállítottak Magyarországra + videó

1/17 Firefighters and police officers inspect the nightclub where a fire broke out overnight in Kocani, a town some 100 kilometres east of the capital Skopje, on March 16, 2025. A fire tore through an overcrowded nightclub packed with mostly young people in North Macedonia overnight, killing 59 people, apparently after on-stage fireworks at a hip-hop concert set the venue ablaze, authorities said. Some 155 people who were injured in the inferno had been taken to hospitals across the country, 22 of th