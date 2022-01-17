The LGBTQ-lobby is sensitizing preschoolers in Holland

In certain countries, the LGBTQ lobby, advocating for the sexual sensitization of children, has gained enough ground to involve even preschoolers in this training. For example, in Holland, sensitization has become a requirement for children over the age of four where they learn, among other things, that it is perfectly normal for two men to love each other.

One of the central aims of the LGBTQ lobby is to sensitize children to homosexuality; various gay organizations have sacrificed enormous sums of money and energy to make it seem normal in certain societies for children to be ‘sensitized’ institutionally. Several NGOs (among them Soros-connected ones) as well as European and American liberal political power centers (such as the European Commission) have been pouring millions of dollars into these organizations for many years.

Mandatory sensitization

As a result of the persistent campaign, sexual education has already been introduced in kindergartens in some liberal countries. For instance, in the Netherlands, trainings involving gender-identity and homosexuality have become mandatory for children over four. According to the Dutchreview.com report, children are taught that “it is perfectly normal for two men or two women to love each other.” In their article, they do not just speak in broad lines,

But they also get into detail while sensitizing children.

In the video linked in the article you can get a glimpse of what a sensitization training looks like; the preschoolers are asking the instructor what these two people who love each other can do to each other. The kids yell out all different answers which the instructor then corrects. In the brief recording, we already see that the children are learning about hugging, kissing and even marriage.

Just about nothing is taboo anymore in schools – therefore even masturbation and oral sex can come up in the preschoolers’ sensitization trainings.

Spring fever for kids

The article’s author also mentions that his seven-year-old daughter sat through a sensitization session titled Spring fever (Lentekriebels).

According to the report, the Dutch believe that since sexuality is part of our everyday life, it is important to train children and equip them for the journey ahead.

This is why they emphasize the importance of sex in a relationship as well for these children. Their peculiar terminology is also notable. For example, they teach children that they should say no to sex “until they are ready”, but they do not explain conditions, such as age, should determine this.

Also noteworthy: according to the article, two thirds of parents with 15- to 17-year-olds do not consider it a problem if their child is having sex.

Hungary can resist

Remember: the child protection referendum announced for April 3 is an opportunity for the Hungarian people to reinforce the child protection laws established last year and express their opinion on whether underage children

should be allowed to undergo sexually-oriented trainings without the permission of the parent. Another question addresses whether sex change surgery should be promoted to children.

