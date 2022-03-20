időjárás 10°C Klaudia 2022. március 20.
Viktor Orbán: We’ve invested years into the Serbian-Hungarian friendship

2 órája 2 órája
Viktor Orbán: We’ve invested years into the Serbian-Hungarian friendship

“We have invested years into building up the Serbian-Hungarian friendship,” said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Saturday to Serbian journalists on the train from Belgrade to Novi Sad.

Your President and I have invested many years into building up our friendship between Serbia and Hungary. This is a completely new approach which comes with its own challenges, but I think we have convinced the majority of Hungarians and Serbs that cooperation between our countries is the way of the future,

– announced the Prime Minister.

I am quite lucky to have a partner in this, Serbia’s president, who, instead of just talking, acts. I have spent in total, 16 years in my position and I am aware that some people just talk and talk about friendship and cooperation, but never actually do anything. Here however, we have a president who is punctual, determined, and active. We are thankful for him

– said Viktor Orbán of Aleksandar Vučić.

The Prime Minister also explained that we will remain isolated if we do not establish a North-South connection between our countries.

It is my personal belief that if our countries cooperate, we have better chances for a successful future,

– announced Viktor Orbán.

Photo: Viktor Orbán and Aleksandar Vucic (Photo: Hungarian Prime Minister's Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher)

