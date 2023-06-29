Dramatic situation at Hungary border - video

A shootout lasting long minutes took place in the immediate vicinity of the Serbia-Hungary border on Tuesday night. Migrants engage in shootings every day, and the fact that the shots fired from machine guns did not claim a non-immigrant victim is only attributable to blind luck and the caution of locals. According to information obtained by our paper, multiple gunshots could be heard on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in several places in Subotica, Serbia. Numerous people on social media also reported that the rattling of machine guns could be heard from the distance.

The above video was taken in the Makkhetes district of the city. The young mother who uploaded the post simply wrote in a comment

people living in Makkhetes can no longer sleep peacefully

Gunshots, however, could also be heard elsewhere, such as in Palic and on the edge of the nearby Radanovac forest on Tuesday night, as reported by several people on Facebook.

Locals are fearful and outraged that their forest has practically become no-go zone. Under the recording, one commenter wrote:

I used to love going to the woods with my grandchildren, teaching them the names of the trees. And after it rained, we'd go mushroom picking. We also went camping and built campfires. Now the forest is off limits.

the local resident wrote.

A young woman interviewed by our paper said she was in the garden when she heard the shooting. She got very scared, she said, adding that she could clearly hear the sound of the gunshots for several minutes. Despite the traffic and other noises, it was evident that the shots were coming from the direction of the forest.

A few years ago, it was inconceivable that terrorists would be shooting at each other in our immediate vicinity, but now it is an everyday reality,

said the woman, who wished to remain anonymous. She said that she was afraid for her children and feared that one day these illegal immigrants would start shooting not in the forest, but on the streets, as they did in Horgos a few months ago.

Shots, however, can be heard not only at night. A few days ago, the people of northern Vojvodina woke up to the sound of gunfire, as evidenced by a video.

In those situations, locals call the police, who usually advise people to lock their doors and not to leave their homes. What follows is a series of police actions.

Most recently, 91 illegal immigrants were collected in Sombor and transported to reception centers. However, this is not a long-term solution, as these centers are open and migrants can leave them and head back towards the European Union whenever they want.

