Hungarian FM cuts provocative Ukrainian MP down to size + video

In his barrage of questions, Mr Kamelchuk first asked Peter Szijjarto why Hungary has blocked the next transfer of funds from the European Peace Facility (EPF) for military assistance to Ukraine. In his reply, the Hungarian minister pointed out that Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Agency has added the biggest Hungarian bank to the list of international sponsors of the war

The only thing we asked from the Ukrainian authorities − in order to enable us to let the proposal regarding EPF through in the European Union − was to remove this bank from this list where it has nothing to do. And this very simple request has not been heard by your authorities. I'd like to ask you to help us and remove the number-one Hungarian bank from this list where it's totally unfairly listed and then we will be happy to come back to this question,

Peter Szijjarto said.

The Ukrainian MP also lashed out at the Hungarian minister over Hungary blocking punitive measures. In his reply, Peter Szijjarto strongly emphasized that Hungary's government has not vetoed any sanctions packages so far.

We have also made it clear that since the Hungarian people are not responsible for this war, we will not let the Hungarian people pay the price for this war. So therefore, when it comes to the security of energy supply, we would never agree to any sanctions which would endanger that,

he underlined.

Regarding the recent handing over of Transcarpathian prisoners of war by the Russian Orthodox Church to Hungary, the Ukrainian MP asked the Hungarian minister whether they were in fact in Hungary, and demanded to know how it happened that Ukraine was not involved in the negotiations and when the soldiers in question would be allowed to return to their families.

I think it's good news that they are free. There were discussions between church and religious organisations where the state of Hungary was absolutely not involved. Based on this agreement these people were let go free. And they are free people, they are free in their movements in Hungary, they can do whatever they want to do, and if they would like to get in touch with Ukrainian authorities, they are free to do so. I can guarantee this to you,

Peter Szijjarto stated in response to Yuriy Kamelchuk's questions.