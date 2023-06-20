Hungarian FM cuts provocative Ukrainian MP down to size + video

In 1956, my country was ran over by the Soviet Red Army. At that time the whole Western world looked at what had been happening in Budapest and Hungary. Every kind of support was promised. Radio Free Europe circulated the biggest ever fake news in our media history saying that the Americans are round the corner to come to help us. No one came to help. And then my country stayed under Soviet occupation until 1990. And the whole European continent was very comfortable with that. Until 19090 we did not receive any kind of support, no voice was heard that Hungary should be a free and sovereign country, along with the other Eastern European fellow countries,
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto began his answer addressed to Yuriy Kamelchuk at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. The Ukrainian MP called the foreign minister to account over several issues, starting his questions by comparing the first days of the war in Ukraine to the 1956 revolution in Hungary. "In 1956 more than 2600 were killed and almost 20 thousand were wounded in Hungary in three days by the Soviet army. Maybe you expected the same scenario in Kyiv,"