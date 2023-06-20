időjárás 31°C Rafael 2023. június 20.
Hungarian FM cuts provocative Ukrainian MP down to size + video

Magyar Nemzet
57 perce
Hungarian FM cuts provocative Ukrainian MP down to size + video

In 1956, my country was ran over by the Soviet Red Army. At that time the whole Western world looked at what had been happening in Budapest and Hungary. Every kind of support was promised. Radio Free Europe circulated the biggest ever fake news in our media history saying that the Americans are round the corner to come to help us. No one came to help. And then my country stayed under Soviet occupation until 1990. And the whole European continent was very comfortable with that. Until 19090 we did not receive any kind of support, no voice was heard that Hungary should be a free and sovereign country, along with the other Eastern European fellow countries, 

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto began his answer addressed to Yuriy Kamelchuk at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. The Ukrainian MP called the foreign minister to account over several issues, starting his questions by comparing the first days of the war in Ukraine to the 1956 revolution in Hungary. "In 1956 more than 2600 were killed and almost 20 thousand were wounded in Hungary in three days by the Soviet army. Maybe you expected the same scenario in Kyiv," 

In his barrage of questions, Mr Kamelchuk first asked Peter Szijjarto why Hungary has blocked the next transfer of funds from the European Peace Facility (EPF) for military assistance to Ukraine. In his reply, the Hungarian minister pointed out that Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Agency has added the biggest Hungarian bank to the list of international sponsors of the war

The only thing we asked from the Ukrainian authorities − in order to enable us to let the proposal regarding EPF through in the European Union − was to remove this bank from this list where it has nothing to do.  And this very simple request has not been heard by your authorities. I'd like to ask you to help us and remove the number-one Hungarian bank from this list where it's totally unfairly listed and then we will be happy to come back to this question,

Peter Szijjarto said. 

The Ukrainian MP also lashed out at the Hungarian minister over Hungary blocking punitive measures. In his reply, Peter Szijjarto strongly emphasized that Hungary's government has not vetoed any sanctions packages so far.

We have also made it clear that since the Hungarian people are not responsible for this war, we will not let the Hungarian people pay the price for this war. So therefore, when it comes to the security of energy supply, we would never agree to any sanctions which would endanger that,

he underlined.

Regarding the recent handing over of  Transcarpathian prisoners of war by the Russian Orthodox Church to Hungary, the Ukrainian MP asked the Hungarian minister whether they were in fact in Hungary, and demanded to know how it happened that Ukraine was not involved in the negotiations and when the soldiers in question would be allowed to return to their families.

I think it's good news that they are free. There were discussions between church and religious organisations where the state of Hungary was absolutely not involved. Based on this agreement these people were let go free. And they are free people, they are free in their movements in Hungary, they can do whatever they want to do, and if they would like to get in touch with Ukrainian  authorities, they are free to do so. I can guarantee this to you,

Peter Szijjarto stated in response to Yuriy Kamelchuk's questions.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto speaking at a UN Security Council open debate in New York. (Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade)

 

Ajánló

Serbia-Hungary relations reach new level

Serbia-Hungary relations reach new level

Several working groups have been set up in Palic. The aim for the two countries is to be able to cooperate successfully in as many areas as possible.
PM's Office Chief reacts to David Pressman's speech

PM's Office Chief reacts to David Pressman's speech

„Hungary is a free country, everyone can say what they want.”
Piles of rubbish, fear and daily gunfire deep in the forest – videos

Piles of rubbish, fear and daily gunfire deep in the forest – videos

An exclusive report from the south of the Hungary-Serbia border, where migrants are making locals feel unsafe in broad daylight.
Majority of leftists also oppose migrant quota

Majority of leftists also oppose migrant quota

Over three quarters of Hungarians are against the European Union sending immigrants to Hungary, according to a survey commissioned by our paper.
Huge controversy erupts over Muslim garment worn in French schools + video

Huge controversy erupts over Muslim garment worn in French schools + video

Islamist pressure on educational institutions is unprecedented, right-wing politicians say.
Political scientist: Alexander Soros is keenly interested in Hungary

Political scientist: Alexander Soros is keenly interested in Hungary

We have to be prepared that Alexander Soros will step up interference in political processes on this side and the other side of the Atlantic, the political scientist pointed out.
