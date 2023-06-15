Hungarian MEP: We condemn interference in Polish elections

"I reject the constant attacks against Poland and demand more respect for Polish voters," Balazs Hidveghi, MEP of Hungary’s ruling Fidesz, said in the Strasbourg plenary session of the European Parliament on the rule of law in Poland, on Wednesday. The MEP spoke Polish in the first part of his address in the EP and said that

the Polish are a proud, confident, and successful nation, who can walk their own way without constant lecturing from the West

The Hungarian MEP sent a message to the Polish opposition MEPs in the European People's Party (EPP) group, suggesting that the MEPs of the Civic Platform led by Donald Tusk were behind recent attacks.

You are mistaken when you think that if you fail to win elections at home, then the thing to do is to come here to Strasbourg or Brussels, and get together with all kinds of radical leftists to attack your own country and countrymen,

the MEP of Fidesz said, pointing out that "this will not produce an electoral victory for you at home, because the Poles - like the Hungarians - reject this attitude".

You should win elections based on your own merit. Stop attacking your country here in the European Parliament in Strasbourg! It's not right!

Balazs Hidveghi called on the Polish opposition.

Cover photo: Balazs Hidveghi, MEP of Fidesz and Christian Democrats, addressing the EPP's plenary session in the European Parliament on 15 July 2019. (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)

