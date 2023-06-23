időjárás 33°C Zoltán 2023. június 23.
Felvételen a lezuhant repülőgép magyar pilótáinak utolsó szavai + videó

magyar

Hungary's government rejects any migrant quota

Máté Patrik
1 órája
Hungary's government rejects any migrant quota

Hungary's government has asked the people whether they want migration, Gergely Gulyas, head of the Pime Minister's Office made clear regarding Brussels's decisions on migrant quotas at his press briefing on Thursday. As is known, Brussels intends to introduce a resettlement scheme for illegal migrants and 22 thousand euros would have to be paid per every non-admitted migrant.

"We reject any form of migrant quotas," Gergely Gulyas, minister heading the Prime Minister's Office, said in response to a question regarding proposals by Brussels at the government's weekly  press briefing on Thursday. The minister said it is also a political commitment for Hungary, since  – unlike other EU member states  – the Hungarian government has asked the people whether they want migration, a relocation mechanism and the admission of migrants.

migránskvótát
Government rejects any form of migrant quotas Photo: Zoltan Havran

 

"Three million and four hundred thousand people have clearly stated that they do not want Hungary to become an immigrant country in any form,"

 

Gergely Gulyas recalled, emphasizing that this is a command to be obeyed by the government  under all circumstances.

Left supports migrant quotas

As is known, at the end of a marathon-length meeting held recently, EU interior ministers decided on the mandatory resettlement of migrants between member states, and countries refusing to take in migrants would face punishment from Brussels  –  a financial penalty of 222 thousand euros will be imposed per every non-admitted migrant.

 

The proposal on the mandatory distribution of migrants in the European Parliament was supported by Hungarian left-wing MEPs, namely Attila Ara-Kovacs, Katalin Cseh, Klara Dobrev, Anna Donath, Marton Gyongyosi, Csaba Molnar, Sandor Ronai and Istvan Ujhelyi.

The so-called "mandatory solidarity" mechanism is one of the new elements of the legislative package, which would give member states three options for dealing with asylum seekers flowing into the EU: taking in a certain number of refugees, financing the return of rejected asylum seekers to their country of origin or funding so-called operational measures (such as infrastructure, border protection, etc.). Financing the return of rejected asylum seekers is the most controversial issue. Several member states, including Poland, Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, are unhappy with the financial implications, arguing that the amount charged per person is clearly excessive.

Ajánló

Is the European Union bankrupting itself?

While discontent is rampant across Europe over the EU running out of money in its mindless support for Ukraine, Brussels demands more payments from member states.

Brussels has sent an invitation letter

The approval of the mandatory migrant quota is contrary to the Hungarian people's decision made in the referendum, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Facebook following the EU's decision.

"Brussels cannot abuse its power. No one can tell us who we have to live with but Hungarians,"

the prime minister said.

"This is what we have always said, and now we are right again, and a quota remains a quota, no matter how you label it,"  Justice Minister Judit Varga Judit said earlier on Hir TV's Bayer Show. The migrant quota is tantamount to an invitation letter for people smugglers and migrant, the minister pointed out.

Survey findings  published by the Nezopont Institute on Monday showed that 77 per cent of Hungarians are against the European Union sending immigrants to Hungary, despite the Hungarian government's position. Moreover, no social group supports Brussels's migrant quota plans, with even 58 per cent of left-wing sympathizers rejecting it.


Cover photo: Gergely Gulyas (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)

 

