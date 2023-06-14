„It is sickening that Eva Kaili can show up in European Parliament”

Researcher Akos Bence Gat shared a similar opinion.

The behavior of MEPs Eva Kaili and Marc Tarabella raises serious credibility issues for the European Parliament, the current majority of which is putting political pressure on member states on the grounds of graft problems,

− the Danube Institute's head of external relations, a researcher at Hungary's National University of Public Service, told our newspaper.

Ms Kaili was among the first to be detained last December in Brussels' corruption scandal during an investigation into Qatar, when she handed over a suitcase full of money to her father in a hotel. As is known, several current and former MEPs - as well as one of their assistants - were put behind bars on preliminary charges of corruption, money laundering and conspiracy. According to Belgian police, authorities have seized nearly one and a half million euros during house searches in and around Brussels because, according to the accusations, the politicians had accepted millions of euros from Qatar and Morocco to influence European decision-making in their favor. The other main suspect of Brussels' graft scandal is former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri. Law enforcement found some €600,000 in cash during a search of his property, and it was Mr Panzeri who revealed precisely which MEPs had received gifts and kickbacks.

Despite the court ruling, Ms Kaili will not appear at the EP's Strasbourg session this week, according to the Brussels-based Politico news agency.

Her lawyers cited personal reasons for her absence, which they did not specify. However, referring to EP President Roberta Metsola, political journalist Eddy Wax took to Twitter to announce that Ms Kaili had made a formal request to maintain her parliamentary immunity.

Former Greek Socialist Party VP of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, accused of corruption, is transferred to house arrest from Haren prison in Brussels on 14 April 2023