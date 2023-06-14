időjárás 22°C Vazul 2023. június 14.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 22°C
Vazul
2023. június 14.
magyar

„It is sickening that Eva Kaili can show up in European Parliament”

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája 1 órája
„It is sickening that Eva Kaili can show up in European Parliament”

„It is shocking that after such a serious case, the suspected politicians keep coming out of jail one after the other, and they're continuing their activities," Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch told our newspaper. The politician reacted to the news that Eva Kaili, the main suspect of the EU's biggest graft scandal, will be able to attend the plenary session of the European Parliament (EP) and even vote, thanks to a court order. Although Ms Kaili hasn't showed up yet - precisely in order to avoid any attention from journalists, as press reports suggest- the fact that she can do so is sickening in and of itself,” Mr Deutsch said.

It is also shocking that another protagonist of the Brussels corruption scandal, the Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella, recently voted in favor of a resolution accusing Hungary of political corruption,

− the Hungarian MEP has said. He stressed that the EU's decision-makers are the beneficiaries of corruption in Brussels, whom we should get rid of during next year's EP elections. Tamas Deutsch also underlined that a radical change is needed in order to eradicate systemic corruption in Brussels.

Ajánló

Előzetesből az EP-be

Minden idők legnagyobb brüsszeli korrupciós botránynak főszereplője visszatér.

Researcher Akos Bence Gat shared a similar opinion.

The behavior of MEPs Eva Kaili and Marc Tarabella raises serious credibility issues for the European Parliament, the current majority of which is putting political pressure on member states on the grounds of graft problems,

− the Danube Institute's head of external relations, a researcher at Hungary's National University of Public Service, told our newspaper.

Ms Kaili was among the first to be detained last December in Brussels' corruption scandal during an investigation into Qatar, when she handed over a suitcase full of money to her father in a hotel. As is known, several current and former MEPs - as well as one of their assistants - were put behind bars on preliminary charges of corruption, money laundering and conspiracy. According to Belgian police, authorities have seized nearly one and a half million euros during house searches in and around Brussels because, according to the accusations, the politicians had accepted millions of euros from Qatar and Morocco to influence European decision-making in their favor. The other main suspect of Brussels' graft scandal is former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri. Law enforcement found some €600,000 in cash during a search of his property, and it was Mr Panzeri who revealed precisely which MEPs had received gifts and kickbacks. 

Despite the court ruling, Ms Kaili will not appear at the EP's Strasbourg session this week, according to the Brussels-based Politico news agency. 

Her lawyers cited personal reasons for her absence, which they did not specify. However, referring to EP President Roberta Metsola, political journalist Eddy Wax took to Twitter to announce that Ms Kaili had made a formal request to maintain her parliamentary immunity.

 

Cover photo: Former Greek Socialist Party VP of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, accused of corruption, is transferred to house arrest from Haren prison in Brussels on 14 April 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Olivier Hoslet)   

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

French TV host unable to embarrass Hungary’s FM + video

French TV host unable to embarrass Hungary’s FM + video

In an interview with a French TV channel, the foreign minister also touched on the Ukraine war and the proposed migrant quota scheme.
FM Szijjarto: International community drifting towards insoluble situation

FM Szijjarto: International community drifting towards insoluble situation

Hungary's foreign minister spoke at an open debate of the UN Security Council.
Poland urges referendum on migrant quota scheme

Poland urges referendum on migrant quota scheme

The consequences of such a decision will be felt for generations, and they'll determine what Poland will look like in decades to come.
Slovaks furious over migrant quota + video

Slovaks furious over migrant quota + video

The introduction of a migrant quota has become such a major issue that all parties agree on rejecting it.
Center for Fundamental Rights: No change at the helm of the Soros empire

Center for Fundamental Rights: No change at the helm of the Soros empire

"Change at the top of the Soros empire? Hardly" the Center for Fundamental Rights wrote in its analysis, following the retirement of George Soros at the age of 92.
Brutal conscription and World War II skeletons - videos of war

Brutal conscription and World War II skeletons - videos of war

A Ukrainian man fleeing conscription was beaten unconscious and dragged to the front line.
Kultúrnemzet

Színházi Olimpia

idézőjelVélemény
Bánó Attila

Köszönet a kárpátaljai magyar hadifoglyok kiszabadítóinak!

Egy-egy jó hírre jóval több rossz jut. A brüsszeli vezetés gondoskodik róla.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu