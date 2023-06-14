„It is sickening that Eva Kaili can show up in European Parliament”

„It is shocking that after such a serious case, the suspected politicians keep coming out of jail one after the other, and they're continuing their activities," Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch told our newspaper. The politician reacted to the news that Eva Kaili, the main suspect of the EU's biggest graft scandal, will be able to attend the plenary session of the European Parliament (EP) and even vote, thanks to a court order. Although Ms Kaili hasn't showed up yet - precisely in order to avoid any attention from journalists, as press reports suggest- the fact that she can do so is sickening in and of itself,” Mr Deutsch said.
It is also shocking that another protagonist of the Brussels corruption scandal, the Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella, recently voted in favor of a resolution accusing Hungary of political corruption,
− the Hungarian MEP has said. He stressed that the EU's decision-makers are the beneficiaries of corruption in Brussels, whom we should get rid of during next year's EP elections. Tamas Deutsch also underlined that a radical change is needed in order to eradicate systemic corruption in Brussels.