2023. június 30.
JM Varga: I would like them to put Europe back in the hands of people + video

JM Varga: I would like them to put Europe back in the hands of people + video

The most important thing now is that I prepare for my next task,

 Justice Minister Judit Varga told commercial Hir TV, adding that in the upcoming period the task for Fidesz's leadership is to decide who will lead the party's list during the 2024 EP elections.

The outgoing justice minister said all the tasks she undertook within the government had been completed. Most importantly, an agreement was reached with Brussels on the justice package. Also, they have made huge progress on the conditionality mechanism, with only some executive decisions and higher EU-level decisions remaining outstanding. Among the achievements, Ms Varga highlighted the establishment of a victim support system and the implementation of a historic increase in the salaries of judges and prosecutors. Regarding Hungary's Child Protection Law, she said they have managed to unveil an enormous international lobby, adding that the law was gaining more and more social acceptance.

Judit Varga also stressed that everything must be done wit a view to shifting the balance in the conservative direction.

We need to bring back the democracy of democracies, i.e. we need to ask people about EU decisions. It is clear that the EU's institutional system has reached a moral crisis, as evidenced by the corruption scandals. They fail to comply with the rules that apply to them, yet they are conducting a witch-hunt against countries that have different kind of European Union in mind,

she pointed out.

She also touched on the fact that Brussels had run out of money, and that the EU's budgetary resources were not spent on issues that were in line with the will of European citizens. We need to focus on the people, not the politicians, and we need to address the disappointed voters who have been betrayed by the People's Party, for example, Ms Varga said, adding that she would work to ensure that there are more voices supporting Hungary in the EP in the future.

I would like them to put Europe back in the hands of people,

– JM Varga said. 

Cover photo: Hungarian Justice Minister Varga Judit (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

