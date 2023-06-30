The most important thing now is that I prepare for my next task,

– Justice Minister Judit Varga told commercial Hir TV, adding that in the upcoming period the task for Fidesz's leadership is to decide who will lead the party's list during the 2024 EP elections.

The outgoing justice minister said all the tasks she undertook within the government had been completed. Most importantly, an agreement was reached with Brussels on the justice package. Also, they have made huge progress on the conditionality mechanism, with only some executive decisions and higher EU-level decisions remaining outstanding. Among the achievements, Ms Varga highlighted the establishment of a victim support system and the implementation of a historic increase in the salaries of judges and prosecutors. Regarding Hungary's Child Protection Law, she said they have managed to unveil an enormous international lobby, adding that the law was gaining more and more social acceptance.