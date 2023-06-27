időjárás 21°C László 2023. június 27.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 21°C
László
2023. június 27.
magyar

Kosovo police officers released at Viktor Orban’s intervention return home + video

Magyar Nemzet
38 perce
Kosovo police officers released at Viktor Orban’s intervention return home + video

Serbian authorities have handed over the released Kosovo police officers to Pristina. This came after the decision of the Kraljevo High Court in central Serbia to release the three Kosovo officers who were arrested on 14 June on suspicion of crossing the administrative line between Serbia and Kosovo.

With this decision, the three Kosovo policemen against whom the preliminary panel of the Kraljevo High Court confirmed the indictment and lifted their detention, were allowed to return to their home country on Monday afternoon.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic earlier said that those people had nothing to do on Serbian soil. President Vucic added that they were in Serbia by 1.8 kms, as earlier reported by our paper. With this, Belgrade fulfilled Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s request and released the Kosovo police officers.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has just informed me that Serbian authorities will soon release from detention the three Kosovo policemen detained earlier, as per my request at our meeting last week,

PM Orban wrote on Facebook on Monday morning.

We appreciate President Vucic's action at this challenging time. This step is a clear demonstration of the deep friendship between the Serbian and Hungarian nations and of the strategic cooperation between the two countries,

the premier wrote in his post.

The international community also welcomed Belgrade’s step. EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said that deescalation must continue. He also called for new municipal elections without delay in the northern part of Kosovo and the establishment of the Community of Serb Municipalities.

I welcome that the Serbian authorities released the 3 previously arrested Kosovo policemen from custody. Deescalation must continue, new municipal elections need to be organised w/out delay & dialogue AGs need to be implemented incl. establishing Ass. of Serb Majority Municipalities.

Mr Varhelyi wrote on Twitter.

Richard Grenell, the former special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo peace negotiations, wrote that “we must now have immediate international unity to pressure [Albin Kurti] to remove his special forces from government buildings” of towns populated by Serbs. He also wrote: “The fears from the people of North Mitrovica are real,”

They feel harassed and targeted – their hospitals don’t have enough supplies,

he added on Twitter.

Grenell also described it as pathetic that the representatives of the European Union and Joe Biden’s administration has not visited the region.

it’s sad and pathetic -

but no US or EU official has been to North Mitrovica since this latest crisis began, he wrote.


Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti has also responded to the case of the detained and released policemen. The politician expressed his joy that they get to return to their families, but still considered their detention an abduction and wrote that the Serbian aggression must be held accountable.

On Monday afternoon, Alexandar Vucic had a phone conversation about the situation in Kosovo with US Foreign Secretary Anthony Blinken. Mr Blinken also called for deescalation and added that Washington supports the European plan for that.

Serbia behaves seriously and responsibly, but the special forces of the Kosovo police arrest members of the Serbian people completely arbitrarily every day,

Mr Vucic wrote on Instagram.


Cover photo: US soldiers of the NATO-led Kosovo peacekeeping force KFOR stand guard in front of the town hall in Leposavic on 2 June 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Georgy Litsovski)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Szijjártó Péter: Két újabb kínai vállalati beruházásról született megállapodás

Szijjártó Péter: Két újabb kínai vállalati beruházásról született megállapodás

origo.hu
Ennyi pénzt költöttek a Titan és gazdag utasainak keresésére

Ennyi pénzt költöttek a Titan és gazdag utasainak keresésére

origo.hu
Nagy erőkkel vonult ki a rendőrség Zalatnay Cinihez, nagy baj történt

Nagy erőkkel vonult ki a rendőrség Zalatnay Cinihez, nagy baj történt

borsonline.hu
Brutális felvétel a Wagnerre mért orosz légi csapásról (VIDEÓ)

Brutális felvétel a Wagnerre mért orosz légi csapásról (VIDEÓ)

mandiner.hu
Feltámad Pumukli, így néz ki az új Éder mester

Feltámad Pumukli, így néz ki az új Éder mester

ripost.hu
Kaotikus állapotok: patkányok és kosz lepi el a Déli pályaudvart

Kaotikus állapotok: patkányok és kosz lepi el a Déli pályaudvart

vg.hu
Minden kiderült: ebben állapodott meg Putyin a Wagner-vezérrel

Minden kiderült: ebben állapodott meg Putyin a Wagner-vezérrel

origo.hu
NB III: az MLSZ közzétette a négy csoport beosztását

NB III: az MLSZ közzétette a négy csoport beosztását

nemzetisport.hu
Jógázz együtt a kisállatoddal – Egészséges mozgástippek a Perfect Fittől (x)

Jógázz együtt a kisállatoddal – Egészséges mozgástippek a Perfect Fittől (x)

life.hu
„Macron meglátta a lehetőséget, hogy végzetes csapást mérjen Oroszországra”

„Macron meglátta a lehetőséget, hogy végzetes csapást mérjen Oroszországra”

magyarnemzet.hu
Őrület: Kényszerbetelepítéssel oldaná meg a magyar problémát egy ukrán újságíró

Őrület: Kényszerbetelepítéssel oldaná meg a magyar problémát egy ukrán újságíró

magyarnemzet.hu
Fizess elő kedvenc lapodra most 20 százalék kedvezménnyel és nyerj FÉLMILLIÓ forintot!

Fizess elő kedvenc lapodra most 20 százalék kedvezménnyel és nyerj FÉLMILLIÓ forintot!

lapcentrum.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungarian government still refuses to approve financing of further arms shipments to Ukraine + video

Hungarian government still refuses to approve financing of further arms shipments to Ukraine + video

FM Szijjarto stressed that the pressure was huge, with nearly all participants urging to facilitate the payment of the next €500M installment for weapon deliveries to Ukraine.
PM Orban: There is a solution to migration, but Brussels does not want to implement it

PM Orban: There is a solution to migration, but Brussels does not want to implement it

PM Orban held talks with the heads of government of the Visegrad countries in Bratislava.
Hungary's pro-war Left finally exposed

Hungary's pro-war Left finally exposed

In exchange for dollars the Left - from the mayor of Budapest to former opposition frontrunner Peter Marki-Zay and ex-PM Gyurcsany - would have even taken our country to war.
V4 share a common position: illegal migration must be managed more effectively

V4 share a common position: illegal migration must be managed more effectively

The prime ministers of the Visegrad Four (Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland) agreed on the need to improve the management of illegal migration at a conference in Bratislava.
National consensus gives us strength

National consensus gives us strength

We say no to illegal immigration, and yes to strict border protection.
Pressman, a patron of the LGBTQ community + video

Pressman, a patron of the LGBTQ community + video

After the US, David Pressman now fights for the recognition of sexual minorities in Hungary.
Kultúrnemzet

Színházi Olimpia

idézőjelVélemény
Kovács Kázmér

A Lánchídról ideológiák nélkül

A főváros vezetése teljesen kiszorítaná a gépkocsiforgalmat Budapestről.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu