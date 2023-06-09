időjárás 17°C Félix 2023. június 9.
MEP Hidveghi: Hungary stands up for the Hungarians of Transcarpathia + video

Magyar Nemzet
40 perce 22 perce
MEP Hidveghi: Hungary stands up for the Hungarians of Transcarpathia + video

Balazs Hidveghi explained that Hungary has condemned Russian aggression on numerous occasions, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Katalin Novak.

There is no question about that. However, we are critical of certain economic sanctions, such as the measures affecting the energy sector,

the politician stressed, adding that Budapest is heavily dependent on Russian energy resources, such as gas and oil. The misguided sanctions are having an impact not just on Hungary, but also the whole region, he said.

According to the Fidesz MEP, Ukraine must urgently change its approach towards Hungarians living in Western Ukraine’s Transcarpathia region.

Hungary has grave concerns regarding the treatment of the Hungarian community there, because the rights of ethnic Hungarians are constantly suppressed. If Ukraine wants to become a member of the European Union, it must respect European values, such as minority rights,

the MEP noted.

 

Cover photo: Balazs Hidveghi, Member of the European Parliament (MEP) of Fidesz, speaks at the Let’s say no to sanctions! forum on 14 November 2022, at the Petofi Sándor Cultural Centre in Kiskőrös, Hungary (Photo: MTI/Tibor Rosta)

Ajánló

JM Varga: Hungary wants to investigate EP corruption scandals

JM Varga: Hungary wants to investigate EP corruption scandals

Hungary's justice minister described the European Parliament as a frustrated institution.
Will EU leaders dismantle energy security?

Will EU leaders dismantle energy security?

There is a subtle, yet enormous difference between blowing up the dam, or the Nord Stream pipeline.
Pope Francis calls Hungary an example to follow

Pope Francis calls Hungary an example to follow

Hungary is under attack for standing up for Christian values, the Holy Father stressed.
Tornado followed by storm hits Budapest

Tornado followed by storm hits Budapest

Firefighters in Budapest's 14th district pulled out a car submerged in the water. Vehicles are allowed to proceed only in the northern direction.
Wagner chief says they hit combine harvesters, not tanks + video

Wagner chief says they hit combine harvesters, not tanks + video

The Wagner chief and Russia's military leadership continue to trade blows after the Russians allegedly hit combine harvesters, instead of tanks.
PM Orban makes announcement on EU rotating presidency

PM Orban makes announcement on EU rotating presidency

What the government is making preparations for is near unprecedented in Europe.
Csodafegyver nélkül marad az ellenzék?

Csodafegyver nélkül marad az ellenzék?

Talabér Krisztián politológus szerint a jelenlegi közvélemény-kutatások alapján jó esély van arra, hogy az ellenzék a 2019-es helyzethez képest jelentős pozíciókat veszít.

Vélemény
Horváth József

A Várnegyed legyen tabu a tüntetők előtt!

A demokrácia gyakorlása nem azt jelenti, hogy néhány politikai aktivista tudatosan, provokatív szándékkal vonultatja fel a tüntetőket a karmelita kolostorhoz vagy a Sándor-palotához.

