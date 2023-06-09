MEP Hidveghi: Hungary stands up for the Hungarians of Transcarpathia + video

Balazs Hidveghi explained that Hungary has condemned Russian aggression on numerous occasions, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Katalin Novak.

There is no question about that. However, we are critical of certain economic sanctions, such as the measures affecting the energy sector,

the politician stressed, adding that Budapest is heavily dependent on Russian energy resources, such as gas and oil. The misguided sanctions are having an impact not just on Hungary, but also the whole region, he said.

According to the Fidesz MEP, Ukraine must urgently change its approach towards Hungarians living in Western Ukraine’s Transcarpathia region.

Hungary has grave concerns regarding the treatment of the Hungarian community there, because the rights of ethnic Hungarians are constantly suppressed. If Ukraine wants to become a member of the European Union, it must respect European values, such as minority rights,

the MEP noted.

Cover photo: Balazs Hidveghi, Member of the European Parliament (MEP) of Fidesz, speaks at the Let’s say no to sanctions! forum on 14 November 2022, at the Petofi Sándor Cultural Centre in Kiskőrös, Hungary (Photo: MTI/Tibor Rosta)