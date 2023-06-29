időjárás 23°C Pál , Péter 2023. június 29.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 23°C
Orbó, Szalóme, Szulamit
2023. június 29.
magyar

PM Orban calls Brussels to account on how EU has drifted to the brink of bankruptcy

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
PM Orban calls Brussels to account on how EU has drifted to the brink of bankruptcy

−  "There's only one question everyone is asking here, in Brussels: where has the money gone?” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in his Facebook video, posted ahead of the two-day summit of EU leaders in Brussels. Hungary's premier said the European Commission had submitted a budget amendment proposal, asking member states to make additional payments to the tune of billions of euros.

This begs the question: how did we end up in this situation, how could they drift the EU to the brink of bankruptcy?

− PM Orban asked, articulating the question that is on everyone’s mind.

He then listed what Brussels would want to spend the billions of euros on.

They want member states to pay €50 billion so they could give it to Ukraine, when they cannot even account for the money we have given them so far. Member states are asked to pay huge sums to cover the interest on loans the EU has taken out in the past. These are the loans of which Poland and Hungary have not seen a single cent so far,

− PM Orban underlined, adding that the Commission is asking member states for more money for handling migration. However, the money won't be spent on border protection, but to bring in illegal immigrants, he added.

Of course, they have not forgotten about themselves, and they're asking for billions of euros to raise the salaries of Brussels bureaucrats

− the premier said.

Hungary's position is clear, he underlined. "First we want to know what the money we have given so far has been spent on. Then we want an answer to who is responsible for bringing the European Union to the brink of bankruptcy,” Mr Orban said. 

As the daily Magyar Nemzet has highlighted in several of its earlier pieces, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently announced that - in the context of the mid-term review of the seven-year EU budget - she requires member states to make additional payments, as the available financial resources have already been exhausted.

As EU funds have run dry because of supporting Ukraine, Brussels wants more payments from member states, and it's even considering taking out further loans. At the same time, Ursula von der Leyen announced another €50 billion in aid for Ukraine,

– wrote Daniel Deak, a senior analyst at the XXI Century Institute, earlier on Facebook.

On Thursday and Friday, PM Orban will attend meetings in Brussels at the European Council summit, where EU leaders will discuss the issue of new financial support for Ukraine and the mandatory migrant quota question, as well as the further development of the EU's policy towards China.

 

Cover photo: Prime Minister Orban arrives at the two-day summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels on 29 June, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Magyarország elutasítja a migrációs paktumot, sokkoló a félidős költségvetési javaslat

Magyarország elutasítja a migrációs paktumot, sokkoló a félidős költségvetési javaslat

origo.hu
Ettől félt mindenki: itt van Lengyelország háborús bejelentése

Ettől félt mindenki: itt van Lengyelország háborús bejelentése

origo.hu
Kulcsár Edina kitálalt: ezt mondják Amaráról, akik meglátják a kislányt - Videó!

Kulcsár Edina kitálalt: ezt mondják Amaráról, akik meglátják a kislányt - Videó!

metropol.hu
EU-csúcs: Ukrajna, migráció és a pénz – Magyarország ellenzi a további költekezést

EU-csúcs: Ukrajna, migráció és a pénz – Magyarország ellenzi a további költekezést

vg.hu
"Néhány képen kockás a hasa és van, amelyiken nem" - Csalással vádolják Szabó Zsófit

"Néhány képen kockás a hasa és van, amelyiken nem" - Csalással vádolják Szabó Zsófit

ripost.hu
Gazdasági kultúraváltást szorgalmaz a testület

Gazdasági kultúraváltást szorgalmaz a testület

hirtv.hu
Gáspár Laci nagyon megharagudott Vastag Csabára

Gáspár Laci nagyon megharagudott Vastag Csabára

origo.hu
Új tetoválást varratott magára a Fradi vezérigazgatója - fotó

Új tetoválást varratott magára a Fradi vezérigazgatója - fotó

origo.hu
Orbán Viktor Brüsszelben kéri számon, hogyan sodródott a csőd szélére az Európai Unió

Orbán Viktor Brüsszelben kéri számon, hogyan sodródott a csőd szélére az Európai Unió

magyarnemzet.hu
A Mmaee fivérek ott vannak az FTC edzőtáborában, de három légiós hiányzik

A Mmaee fivérek ott vannak az FTC edzőtáborában, de három légiós hiányzik

magyarnemzet.hu
Ausztria felszámolta a schengeni mozgásszabadságot – jogtalanul tiltották ki a magyarokat

Ausztria felszámolta a schengeni mozgásszabadságot – jogtalanul tiltották ki a magyarokat

magyarnemzet.hu
Kiderült miért tartott csaknem fél évig megtalálni a Smallville színészének maradványait

Kiderült miért tartott csaknem fél évig megtalálni a Smallville színészének maradványait

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Szazadveg: Two out of three Hungarians view political elite in Brussels as corrupt

Szazadveg: Two out of three Hungarians view political elite in Brussels as corrupt

Twenty-four percent of respondents consider corruption to be the most pressing problem with Brussels.
Let's be proud populists!

Let's be proud populists!

Populism is about speaking the truth: migration is dangerous, gender is stupid, peace is good!
Europe is at stake

Europe is at stake

The EP elections have a serious stake: Europe itself. Can we stop its decline, its devaluation in world politics, and can we put an end to EU corruption?
PM Orban to fight for a pro-peace position in Brussels

PM Orban to fight for a pro-peace position in Brussels

Providing more aid for Ukraine will be a hot topic at the EU summit.
JM Varga to take active campaign role

JM Varga to take active campaign role

The justice minister will leave the helm at the ministry on 31 July.
Brussels to make up for sums spent on Ukraine by forcing member states to pay

Brussels to make up for sums spent on Ukraine by forcing member states to pay

EU bureaucrats pocketing tens of thousands of euros plan to mete out harsh punishments to countries that oppose the distribution of migrants.
Kultúrnemzet

Színházi Olimpia

idézőjelVélemény
Ágoston Balázs

A hazaárulók, akik ott se voltak

El kell számoltatni az idegen érdekek zsoldosait.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu