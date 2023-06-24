időjárás 26°C Iván 2023. június 24.
Iván
2023. június 24.
magyar

Security advisor: Security of Hungarian people comes first

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Security advisor: Security of Hungarian people comes first

The security of the Hungarian people is our top priority, and migration must not be managed, but stopped at the border, Gyorgy Bakondi, the Hungarian prime minister's chief advisor on homeland security, told M1 news channel on Friday evening.

As he said: 

The number of migrants in Western Europe has been steadily increasing since 2015, which is why public safety is deteriorating there. There are already hundreds of victims of terrorist acts, most recently babies in strollers were being stabbed. All of this is in connection with the ideological approach of accepting illegally arriving people of unknown identity en masse. Where the proportion of migrants rises above 10 percent, this process is irreversible.


Mr Bakondi noted that on the Serbian side of Hungary's southern border, the territory has already been divided up between the gangs of people smugglers. They demand money for passage through their territory while fighting armed battles with machine guns and machetes, and then absurdly these same people ask for political asylum.

However, the Hungarian government follows the principle that homeland security begins at the border, and refuses to change its policy, despite Brussels's wanting us to let illegal migrants in. In Europe-wide unique move, the people in Hungary were asked, and clearly indicated in a referendum that they do not want illegal migrants, and this obliges the government,

the PM's chief advisor on homeland security said.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian-Serbian border (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

 

