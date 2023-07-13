időjárás 23°C Jenő 2023. július 13.
Fidesz MEP: Brussels wallows in corruption

Magyar Nemzet
37 perce
Fidesz MEP: Brussels wallows in corruption

Suitcases full of money, text messages gone missing mysteriously and gifts worth millions; there's no end to the corruption cases in Brussels. This is why we, Hungarians, say that the champions of rule of law in Brussels should sweep their own front porch first, instead of lecturing member states!

– MEP Balazs Hidveghi told the European Parliament during the debate on the annual report on public access to documents for the 2019-2021 period. In his speech, also uploaded to Facebook, the Fidesz MEP pointed out that questions - such are how the European institutions, the EP and the European Commission are abiding by their own rules - are very rarely discussed in the assembly.

How is the status of the rule of law in these institutions?

– the Hungarian MEP asked, adding that despite the fact that we have witnessed the biggest corruption scandal of all time in recent months, issues like these are seldom discussed in the European Parliament.

– One of the vice-presidents, and also a member, of this Parliament was led away in handcuffs. Soon afterwards we learned that the leading officials of the European Commission had also widely abused their positions and power, accepting gifts and other financial benefits for themselves in an unacceptable and indefensible manner," MEP Balazs Hidveghi stressed. 

– The biggest scandal is the vaccine procurement, allegedly arranged by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, via text messages, Mr Hidveghi said.

How interesting that these text messages, but only these messages, disappeared from her phone later! All the others are there, but these text messages are gone. This is scandalous, there is no legal basis and no credibility for the European institutions to lecture others on the rule of law, on fighting corruption, until they put their own house in order,

– the Fidesz MEP said, calling on Brussels to account for the missing monies and abide by the rules.

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi holds a press briefing at the Representatives' Office on 6 December, 2020. (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs)

Kovács Kálmán Árpád

Összeomlóban a német egyházak

A progresszivista erők akadálytalan politikai befolyáshoz jutottak az egyházi testületekben.

