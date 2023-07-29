időjárás 31°C Flóra , Márta 2023. július 29.
Őrületes döntőben ötméteresekkel győztünk – világbajnok a pólóválogatott!

magyar
Brussels presents LGBTQ propaganda and migration as part of European values

Head of Center for Fundamental Rights: Peace instead of war, family instead of gender

Magyar Nemzet
45 perce
Head of Center for Fundamental Rights: Peace instead of war, family instead of gender

"As the new dimension of the political fault line lies between sovereigntists and federalists, advocates of the United States of Europe put institutional and ideological pressure on certain member states," said Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights at the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) Fest in Esztergom.

The institutional pressure aims to enable EU bodies and European progressive governments to move decision-making from the level of member states to the level of Brussels, the general director highlighted.

The ideological pressure aims to enable Brussels, thus endowed with superpowers, to force liberal "values" on those who disagree with them, Miklos Szantho explained. 

He added that Brussels presents LGBTQ propaganda or organised migration as part of the "European values", but people with common sense disagree with this. In fact the truth is that

n contrast to the increasingly progressive European Union, Hungary represents genuine European interests: border protection instead of illegal mass migration, family instead of gender, peace instead of war

the general director said.  In connection with the current conflict in Ukraine, Mr Szantho highlighted that it would be in the EU's interest not to upset the balance of power on the Eurasian continent, not to push Moscow into China's arms, and this is why a ceasefire and peace talks are needed as soon as possible. Hungary is a proud member state of the EU, but "not because it is the European Union, but because membership is in our country's interest," he explained.

The general director of the Center for Fundamental Rights contributed to the panel discussion The Conflict Between Brussels and Hungary Explained at the MCC Fest alongside Professor Werner Josef Patzelt, research director of MCC Brussels,  Dr Ashley Frawley, associate professor of criminology, sociology and social policy at the University of Swansea and Professor  William John Louis Victor Durodie, chair of risk and security in international relations at the University of Bath. The discussion was moderated by Rodrigo Ballester, head of the MCC Center for European Studies.

The panellists agreed that the progressive liberal elite has launched a purely ideological attack on Hungary.

Cover photo: Ashley Frawley and Miklos Szantho (Photo: Zoltan Havran)
 

PM Orban reacts to coup in Niger

PM Orban reacts to coup in Niger

Chaos reigns in Niger since soldiers removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power in a coup.
World order without order: Hungary taking an increasingly important role

World order without order: Hungary taking an increasingly important role

Mediating between the East and the West is Hungary's historical mission and role, among other things.
Brussels's playbook for blocking Hungary's EU presidency

Brussels's playbook for blocking Hungary's EU presidency

European Parliament exerts efforts to block member states from taking over the EU's rotating chair, with guidance from the Dutch Meijers Committee.
Shocking videos show increasingly brutal forced conscription in Ukraine

Shocking videos show increasingly brutal forced conscription in Ukraine

The practice is also unpopular with locals, who often come to the defense of those taken away.
PM Orban: We must clamp down on unjustified price hikes

PM Orban: We must clamp down on unjustified price hikes

In this inflationary environment, multinationals making unjustified price hikes is unacceptable, Hungary's prime minister said.
Gergely Gulyas: Don't ask us to celebrate Treaty of Trianon!

Gergely Gulyas: Don't ask us to celebrate Treaty of Trianon!

The minister heading the Prime Minister's Office answered questions by the press at today's government briefing.
Deme Dániel

Ha győzni nem tudsz, ünnepeld a vereséged

Az uniós biztos asszonyt csakis az ostobasággal és előítéletekkel vegyített bigott gyűlölet vezérli saját civilizációja iránt.

