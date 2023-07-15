időjárás 32°C Henrik , Roland 2023. július 15.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 32°C
Henrik, Roland
2023. július 15.
magyar

Hungary is defending Europe's borders

Magyar Nemzet
30 perce
Hungary is defending Europe's borders

Hungary was protecting Europe's borders by arresting and imprisoning more than 2,600 people smugglers, the Government Information Center (KTK) said in a statement sent to MTI. 

Brussels does not provide money for the border fence, or for the construction of prisons and yet punishes Hungary for the prisons being crowded.

Hungary has acted in accordance with Hungarian law by ordering the reintegrational detention of people convicted of human smuggling in order to reduce overcrowding in prisons, the KTK statement reads.

In this context, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto stated that Brussels itself is the biggest supporter of people smuggling, as the criminals' business model is viable precisely because of the pro-immigration policy of the European Union, and in this light the infringement proceedings against Hungary for expelling foreign people smugglers are particularly lacking in credibility. In a joint press conference with his Bosnian counterpart, the minister underlined that "Brussels itself is the biggest supporter of human smuggling".

"The model of people smuggling works because Brussels implements pro-immigration policies," and he argued that the criminals' business model would quickly be destroyed if Brussels made it clear that the only way to come to Europe is legally, and sending everyone else back. "But that's not what Brussels is doing, by imposing quotas it is sending an invitation to all migrants to come here and is reinforcing the smugglers' business model. So, after all this 

what Brussels is doing to Hungary regarding the matter of human trafficking is completely unacceptable, discredited and frivolous,"

he said. FM Szijjarto stressed that Hungary has so far spent some HUF 650 billion (approx EUR 1.7 billion) on border protection, to which the European Union has contributed one percent. "People smugglers will be expelled, because it is better if they are outside the country. We expel them because we refuse to spend the Hungarian people's money on them. Especially, since after being incarcerated they go running to Brussels to claim that we pay them compensation because they were kept in sub-par conditions in Hungarian prisons," he pointed out. 

"It's not enough that they commit a crime, in fact a crime enabled by Brussels, but that we should also pay them because we have not kept them well in Hungarian prisons," he added. 

On the ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO, the minister reiterated that the government's position is clear, Hungary continues to support enlargement. "If we had not supported it, we would not have submitted the proposal to the parliament for ratification. As to when the parliament will decide on this is for the MPs to decide," he said.

"It was clear from recent statements that the Turkish ratification process will not be completed tomorrow and our earlier promise that Hungary will not be the last to do so is, of course, valid.
 

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Vízfogyasztás a kánikula alatt: fontos tippeket adott az Energiaügyi Minisztérium

Vízfogyasztás a kánikula alatt: fontos tippeket adott az Energiaügyi Minisztérium

origo.hu
Igen, meleg vagyok - bejelentette a kormányt bíráló Hodász András, hogy homoszexuális

Igen, meleg vagyok - bejelentette a kormányt bíráló Hodász András, hogy homoszexuális

origo.hu
"23 évesen tudtam meg, hogy Down-szindrómás vagyok" - Így jöttek rá az orvosok a fiatal anya kromoszóma-rendellenességére

"23 évesen tudtam meg, hogy Down-szindrómás vagyok" - Így jöttek rá az orvosok a fiatal anya kromoszóma-rendellenességére

life.hu
Hodász András coming outolt: Igen, meleg vagyok

Hodász András coming outolt: Igen, meleg vagyok

mandiner.hu
Betörő járt Curtiséknél, itt a rapper megoldása

Betörő járt Curtiséknél, itt a rapper megoldása

ripost.hu
Drámai a helyzet az építőanyag-piacon, a Ryanair meglepte a magyar utasokat – heti összefoglalónk

Drámai a helyzet az építőanyag-piacon, a Ryanair meglepte a magyar utasokat – heti összefoglalónk

vg.hu
Betörtek Curtisékhez, nagyon ki van borulva a rapper

Betörtek Curtisékhez, nagyon ki van borulva a rapper

origo.hu
Liverpool: velük megy Szoboszlai edzőtáborozni

Liverpool: velük megy Szoboszlai edzőtáborozni

nemzetisport.hu
„Mindig jó érzés olyan helyen lenni, ahová az emberek pihenni járnak”(x)

„Mindig jó érzés olyan helyen lenni, ahová az emberek pihenni járnak”(x)

ripost.hu
FesztMarket: a gondtalan szórakozást támogatja a Lidl(x)

FesztMarket: a gondtalan szórakozást támogatja a Lidl(x)

heol.hu
Roger Federer új sportágában hiába várt Nadal segítségére

Roger Federer új sportágában hiába várt Nadal segítségére

magyarnemzet.hu
Djokovics újabb ellenséget szerzett, de döntős Wimbledonban

Djokovics újabb ellenséget szerzett, de döntős Wimbledonban

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

EU commissioner preaches water and drinks wine

EU commissioner preaches water and drinks wine

Ylva Johansson says Europe would be poorer without migrants, but she has not experienced the hardship of the crisis first hand.
New EP proposal to protect organisations riddled with corruption

New EP proposal to protect organisations riddled with corruption

"This new power could be wielded to legalize certain forms of corruption," the legal expert underlined.
Distorted mirror

Distorted mirror

With virtually all the serious politicians having left the EP, the institution has become a playground for an ostentatious and loud minority by today, with only Eva Kaili and her kindred comrades remaining to execute the well-paying tasks assigned to them.
Gunshots, taxi drivers carrying migrants – situation report from the Serbia-Hungary border + videos

Gunshots, taxi drivers carrying migrants – situation report from the Serbia-Hungary border + videos

The sound of gunfire almost an everyday occurrence in border towns. There is a constant police presence due to migrants.
Left's policies lead to civil war – exclusive interview with Eric Zemmour

Left's policies lead to civil war – exclusive interview with Eric Zemmour

Halting migration is the only long-term solution to the situation unfolding in France.
Inhumane and corrupt mobilization in Ukraine + videos

Inhumane and corrupt mobilization in Ukraine + videos

Many conscripted men are taken off the streets by the officers: most recently in Transcarpathia, a surveillance camera recorded as a man was abducted from the street by the authorities. Some earn a lot of money from forced conscription.
Családmentő akció Tyler Rake-módra

Családmentő akció Tyler Rake-módra

Aki a nagyszabású és mozgalmas jelenetek miatt kedveli az akcióműfajt, bizonyára szórakoztató és látványos darabnak találja a Tyler Rake: A kimenekítés 2.-t.

idézőjelVélemény
Seres Attila

1991 forró nyara Odesszában

A Szovjetunió agóniája egy magyar tinédzser szemével.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu