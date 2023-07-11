Here's a stock photo from the 2016 EU summit: it might even be turning yellow, if it wasn't digital. The picture portraying heads of state and government shows quite a number of politicians who were keen to lecture Hungary in terms of migration and the border fence. For example, former Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann or Italy's cocky Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, but they both proved to little to fill their shoes, fell from grace and vanished from the political landscape. Fate has also caught up to Dutch PM Mark Rutte, who once said that Hungarians must be brought to their knees! Well, recently he was the one brought to his knees. His four-party, center-right, liberal government collapsed - surprise, surprise: all because of the "mental chew" of European politics, the internal disagreements over migration -, and Mr Rutte announced yesterday that he would leave Dutch politics after the snap elections slated to be held in November.
