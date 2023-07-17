időjárás 36°C Elek , Endre 2023. július 17.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 36°C
Elek, Endre
2023. július 17.
magyar

„The Ukrainian terrorist state is controlled by the US and the UK”

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája 2 órája
„The Ukrainian terrorist state is controlled by the US and the UK”

The strike on the bridge on the Crimean peninsula was carried out by the Kiev regime

Maria Zakharova wrote in a Telegram post. The Russian foreign spokeswoman said that such decisions are taken by Ukrainian leaders with the direct participation of US and British officials.

The US and Britain control the terrorist state

Zakharova said.

As Magyar Nemzet reported, the bridge connecting Russia to the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, was damaged by two explosions early Monday morning. Two people were killed and a young girl was injured in the incident. Traffic on the bridge stopped. Authorities are working to restore it as soon as possible.

 

The bomber would be awarded a medal

The Ukrainian parliament would award a state medal to the perpetrators of the Crimean bridge bombings, according to a Telegram post by Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko. The MP said that the damage to the bridge was a huge success for Ukraine. 

According to the US daily The Washington Post, Ukrainian officials were responsible for the bombing. A source who wished to stay anonymous said that the attack was carried out with drones.


Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Mariya Zakharova (Photo: AFP/Anadolu Agency)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Döntött a WHO – rákkeltő lehet az aszpartam

Döntött a WHO – rákkeltő lehet az aszpartam

origo.hu
Megszólalt a rendőrség is Curtisék betöréséről

Megszólalt a rendőrség is Curtisék betöréséről

origo.hu
Kiugrott a harmadikról a négy gyermekes édesanya, nem tudták megmenteni

Kiugrott a harmadikról a négy gyermekes édesanya, nem tudták megmenteni

borsonline.hu
Ukrán támadás érte a krími hidat, civilek vesztették életüket

Ukrán támadás érte a krími hidat, civilek vesztették életüket

vg.hu
Gyász: elhunyt a Kossuth-díjas művész

Gyász: elhunyt a Kossuth-díjas művész

ripost.hu
Amerikai lap: Ukrajna olyan súlyos veszteségeket szenvedett, hogy újra kellett gondolni a stratégiai terveket

Amerikai lap: Ukrajna olyan súlyos veszteségeket szenvedett, hogy újra kellett gondolni a stratégiai terveket

mandiner.hu
Fájdalmas szakítása után elhagyta az országot a TV2 sztárja

Fájdalmas szakítása után elhagyta az országot a TV2 sztárja

origo.hu
Nehezen indult, de álomszerűen kezdte a magyar férfi vízilabda-válogatott a vizes vb-t

Nehezen indult, de álomszerűen kezdte a magyar férfi vízilabda-válogatott a vizes vb-t

origo.hu
Tönkretehetik a kamionos életét, aki áthajtott a klímaaktivistákon

Tönkretehetik a kamionos életét, aki áthajtott a klímaaktivistákon

magyarnemzet.hu
Ha gyomorpanasz, akkor Intestal! (x)

Ha gyomorpanasz, akkor Intestal! (x)

borsonline.hu
Fejvadászok és az alvilág is keresi a kegyetlen angyalföldi gyilkost

Fejvadászok és az alvilág is keresi a kegyetlen angyalföldi gyilkost

magyarnemzet.hu
„A háború napról-napra eszkalálódik” – Nógrádi György a Krími híd elleni merényletről

„A háború napról-napra eszkalálódik” – Nógrádi György a Krími híd elleni merényletről

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungarians find foreign campaign financing unacceptable, recent survey finds

Hungarians find foreign campaign financing unacceptable, recent survey finds

This is the opinion of a decisive majority of Hungarians (63 per cent).
A thought-provoking question on Ukraine's NATO membership

A thought-provoking question on Ukraine's NATO membership

The results of the NATO summit in Vilnius are being misinterpreted, Georgia's prime minister says.
Crony crew, shielded from lawsuits

Crony crew, shielded from lawsuits

There are around 60 thousand NGOs active in Hungary, with an average annual income of 49 million Hungarian forints per organisation.
"Beaten, then loaded into a minibus" - brutal conscription in Ukraine + videos

"Beaten, then loaded into a minibus" - brutal conscription in Ukraine + videos

Military mobilisation has been going on for more than five hundred days, and recruiting officers are not discerning in their means of brutality.
Hungary-phobic Ukrainians would pummel PM Orban even for Biden's decision

Hungary-phobic Ukrainians would pummel PM Orban even for Biden's decision

The public is disappointed with Zelensky's performance at the NATO summit in Vilnius, but some say he is not at fault.
Migration is a lucrative business along Hungary-Serbia border

Migration is a lucrative business along Hungary-Serbia border

Migration is also facilitated by those who let out their properties to migrants and provide transportation, Serbia's interior minister says.
idézőjelVélemény
Harangozó Éva

Mi ez, kérem, nem transzpárti az ENSZ!

A férfi és női mivoltunkat nem mi találtuk ki, az kitörölhetetlenül személyiségünk, identitásunk része.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu