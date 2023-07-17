The strike on the bridge on the Crimean peninsula was carried out by the Kiev regime

Maria Zakharova wrote in a Telegram post. The Russian foreign spokeswoman said that such decisions are taken by Ukrainian leaders with the direct participation of US and British officials.

The US and Britain control the terrorist state

Zakharova said.

As Magyar Nemzet reported, the bridge connecting Russia to the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, was damaged by two explosions early Monday morning. Two people were killed and a young girl was injured in the incident. Traffic on the bridge stopped. Authorities are working to restore it as soon as possible.

The bomber would be awarded a medal

The Ukrainian parliament would award a state medal to the perpetrators of the Crimean bridge bombings, according to a Telegram post by Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko. The MP said that the damage to the bridge was a huge success for Ukraine.

According to the US daily The Washington Post, Ukrainian officials were responsible for the bombing. A source who wished to stay anonymous said that the attack was carried out with drones.



Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Mariya Zakharova (Photo: AFP/Anadolu Agency)