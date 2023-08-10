időjárás 25°C Lőrinc 2023. augusztus 10.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 25°C
Lőrinc
2023. augusztus 10.
magyar

Dangerous illusion

Baranyai Gábor
1 órája 1 órája
Dangerous illusion

Those who have ever been to the concert of an Elvis impersonator know that none of the concert-goers thinks that who they see on stage is Elvis Aaron Presley himself, born in 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi. They know well that what they see is an illusion, a well-prepared show put on stage with a lot of practice. The performer himself doesn't think he is the king of rock and roll, and he doesn't tell this to the concert audience.

In the third decade of the 21st century, an increasing number of people believe a dangerous illusion in the progressive countries of the Western civilization. In addition, they do not dare to say that the king is naked due to a well-founded fear of political and existential excommunication. This is how men believing themselves to be women, or more accurately, queens, go to kindergartens and schools claiming that “fairyland is for everyone”, and they read crooked stories to children with a dawning awareness, who still live in the world of wonders. They are the dark apostles and masters of intellectual and moral corruption who are working on the reversal of creation at the helm of political decision-making and economic powerhouses: black should be white, straight should be curved, light should be dark, men should be women and vice versa.

The problem is not if adults are enjoying themselves like that, I do not care if they hold beauty contests, sports competitions, fashion or make-up shows to gender-swapped men or women, but it won’t make them women or men. The problem is if it gets institutionalized. The beauty contests where so-called transvestites, transgender people, men who underwent plastic surgery and self-mutilation are chosen beauty queens are examples of collective idiocy, mass moral blindness, the disappearance of the rational self. Or when female top athletes turn their backs on world competitions because they should compete with biological men who were officially declared women. When the wonder of creation can be mocked, there is a huge problem.

One of the means of spreading misconceptions is the European Commission-funded programme ''Creating Inclusive Spaces through Human Rights Education and Alternative Learning Journeys," which constantly attacks Hungary and its national government, and which only includes organizations - Amnesty International Hungary, Background Society, Labris Lesbian Association, Rainbow Mission Foundation - that receive financial or political support from George Soros’s foundations. It is also telling that these organizations are constantly trying to circumvent the Hungarian constitution and child protection legislation, because their programmes do not focus on people over 18 and their workplaces, such as a bank, factory, fire brigade, etc., but on schools and the teachers of the students. As false prophets, they want to make children, who are still uncertain about many things, believe that they are not what God created them to be, what their mothers gave birth to, what their families brought them up to be, but something else, something contrary.

Adults can do what they want between themselves, but anyone who does not see the need to tighten up Hungary’s Child Protection Act, and Fundamental Law itself if necessary, I consider to be an enemy of my children and my family. As a father of three, this is my private opinion, but I hope, and I have every support in this, that the Hungarian government and the two-thirds majority in Parliament will find a way to keep the immoral figures hiding behind pseudo-scientific reasoning and legal mumbo jumbo away from our children.

Cover photo: George Soros, Hungarian-born American businessman and chairman of the New York-based Soros Fund Management investment company, at the ceremony marking the founding of the European Roma Institute for Arts and Culture in Berlin on 8 June 2017 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Clemens Bilan)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Egy tatabányai panelben bujkált egy hétszeresen körözött bicskei bűnöző

Egy tatabányai panelben bujkált egy hétszeresen körözött bicskei bűnöző

origo.hu
Újabb brutális részletek derültek ki a budai iskolai támadásról

Újabb brutális részletek derültek ki a budai iskolai támadásról

origo.hu
Krausz Gábor már ki is költözött a családi otthonból

Krausz Gábor már ki is költözött a családi otthonból

borsonline.hu
Von der Leyen 400 millió eurónyi támogatást jelentett be – de nem Magyarország kapja

Von der Leyen 400 millió eurónyi támogatást jelentett be – de nem Magyarország kapja

vg.hu
Gyilkosság Budapest szívében, a rendőrök már a helyszínen vannak - Fotó

Gyilkosság Budapest szívében, a rendőrök már a helyszínen vannak - Fotó

metropol.hu
Cseh lap: a határon túli magyarok piros-fehér-zöld útlevelei az átlagembert a kelet-ukrajnai véres orosz játszmákra emlékeztetik

Cseh lap: a határon túli magyarok piros-fehér-zöld útlevelei az átlagembert a kelet-ukrajnai véres orosz játszmákra emlékeztetik

mandiner.hu
Így mutogatja nedves testét Metzker Viki - képek

Így mutogatja nedves testét Metzker Viki - képek

origo.hu
PSG: Neymar, Verratti, Ekitiké, Sanches és Bernat is távozhat

PSG: Neymar, Verratti, Ekitiké, Sanches és Bernat is távozhat

nemzetisport.hu
Így vitték csődbe Karácsonyék a fővárost

Így vitték csődbe Karácsonyék a fővárost

magyarnemzet.hu
A transznemű ukrán szóvivő a kretén vicce miatt szabadkozik + videó

A transznemű ukrán szóvivő a kretén vicce miatt szabadkozik + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Hihetetlen körülmények várták a Fradit Máltán + videó

Hihetetlen körülmények várták a Fradit Máltán + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Zelenszkij napjai meg vannak számlálva

Zelenszkij napjai meg vannak számlálva

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

German politician praises Hungary + videos

German politician praises Hungary + videos

The future of the country lies not in migration, but in the right migration policy, according to AfD's candidate for the European Parliament.
Political disputes between Budapest and Washington are really about one thing

Political disputes between Budapest and Washington are really about one thing

Washington and Brussels are trying to pressure Hungary to adjust itself to so-called European and liberal values, General Director Miklos Szantho said.
The US is too close

The US is too close

We have already seen the unfriendly moves of the liberal Biden administration before the visa restrictions.
Another known American politician stands up for Hungary

Another known American politician stands up for Hungary

Joe Biden is weaponizing the visa waiver program, last year's gubernatorial candidate backed by former US President Donald Trump has said.
Migration alarm bell

Migration alarm bell

In a regional war in which each side has their own agenda, the hundreds of millions of migrants mentioned by experts is no exaggeration.
Scheduled provocation: another act of vandalism at the Uz Valley Cemetery

Scheduled provocation: another act of vandalism at the Uz Valley Cemetery

This time the information boards were removed, by unknown perpetrators.
idézőjelVélemény
Jacques Guillemain

Az elpuhult Nyugat mindenütt visszaszorul

Macron azt hirdeti, hogy startup országgá teszi Franciaországot, miközben többségükben írástudatlanokat fogad be.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu