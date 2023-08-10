Those who have ever been to the concert of an Elvis impersonator know that none of the concert-goers thinks that who they see on stage is Elvis Aaron Presley himself, born in 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi. They know well that what they see is an illusion, a well-prepared show put on stage with a lot of practice. The performer himself doesn't think he is the king of rock and roll, and he doesn't tell this to the concert audience.

In the third decade of the 21st century, an increasing number of people believe a dangerous illusion in the progressive countries of the Western civilization. In addition, they do not dare to say that the king is naked due to a well-founded fear of political and existential excommunication. This is how men believing themselves to be women, or more accurately, queens, go to kindergartens and schools claiming that “fairyland is for everyone”, and they read crooked stories to children with a dawning awareness, who still live in the world of wonders. They are the dark apostles and masters of intellectual and moral corruption who are working on the reversal of creation at the helm of political decision-making and economic powerhouses: black should be white, straight should be curved, light should be dark, men should be women and vice versa.

The problem is not if adults are enjoying themselves like that, I do not care if they hold beauty contests, sports competitions, fashion or make-up shows to gender-swapped men or women, but it won’t make them women or men. The problem is if it gets institutionalized. The beauty contests where so-called transvestites, transgender people, men who underwent plastic surgery and self-mutilation are chosen beauty queens are examples of collective idiocy, mass moral blindness, the disappearance of the rational self. Or when female top athletes turn their backs on world competitions because they should compete with biological men who were officially declared women. When the wonder of creation can be mocked, there is a huge problem.