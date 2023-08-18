FM Szijjarto: Paks II project enters phase two

With the amendment of the contract, the Paks nuclear power plant project can enter a new phase, as the amendment to the financing agreement of the project came into force on 6 August, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said at his press conference. The amendment of the contracts was necessary due to the changed circumstances and in order to speed up the construction.

Specific points in the construction contract allow for the speeding up and simplifying of procedures. The signing of this contract is a milestone because the preparatory work has been completed and the actual construction phase can kick off, the minister pointed out. The removal of soil for the sixth block will start soon. In the meantime, the construction of the equipment with long lead time is underway, and soil consolidation will begin in the autumn.

Mr Szijjarto recalled that this is not an exclusively Russian project, but an international one. As Magyar Nemzet wrote, the investment is essential for Hungary's security of supply. The minister said that nuclear energy is the answer to Hungary's long-term, stable and affordable energy supply, given the country's geographical and other characteristics. The Paks II project is a guarantee of this. And since energy supply is an issue of sovereignty,

"any attempt to block the project is considered an act of violation of our sovereignty. We know that Hungary's opponents are trying to hinder the project. It also works the other way round: those who are hindering the project are our opponents," the FM said.

Defining the energy mix is a national competence and that Paks II nuclear power plant is a critical national asset, he said. The investment is not subject to any sanctions, party due to efforts by Hungary.

Peter Szijjarto, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary)