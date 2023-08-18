időjárás 28°C Ilona 2023. augusztus 18.
Ilona
2023. augusztus 18.
FM Szijjarto: Paks II project enters phase two

Magyar Nemzet
FM Szijjarto: Paks II project enters phase two

With the signing of the construction contract for the two new blocks in Paks, the project can enter a new phase, and the work can proceed faster and smoother than before, Peter Szijjarto announced on Friday.

With the amendment of the contract, the Paks nuclear power plant project can enter a new phase, as the amendment to the financing agreement of the project came into force on 6 August, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said at his press conference. The amendment of the contracts was necessary due to the changed circumstances and in order to speed up the construction.

Specific points in the construction contract allow for the speeding up and simplifying of procedures. The signing of this contract is a milestone because the preparatory work has been completed and the actual construction phase can kick off, the minister pointed out. The removal of soil for the sixth block will start soon. In the meantime, the construction of the equipment with long lead time is underway, and soil consolidation will begin in the autumn.

Mr Szijjarto recalled that this is not an exclusively Russian project, but an international one. As Magyar Nemzet wrote, the investment is essential for Hungary's security of supply. The minister said that nuclear energy is the answer to Hungary's long-term, stable and affordable energy supply, given the country's geographical and other characteristics. The Paks II project is a guarantee of this. And since energy supply is an issue of sovereignty,

"any attempt to block the project is considered an act of violation of our sovereignty. We know that Hungary's opponents are trying to hinder the project. It also works the other way round: those who are hindering the project are our opponents," the FM said. 

Defining the energy mix is a national competence and that Paks II nuclear power plant is a critical national asset, he said. The investment is not subject to any sanctions, party due to efforts by Hungary.

Peter Szijjarto, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary)

Ajánló

PM Orban: We were, are and will be destined for great things

PM Orban: We were, are and will be destined for great things

The prime minister gave a speech in Zalaegerszeg, at the plant of German defense industry giant Rheinmetall.
Germany unwilling to meet NATO quota

Germany unwilling to meet NATO quota

The German government was swift to remove the requirement to spend at least two per cent of GDP on defense each year from the draft budget.
PM Orban: Economic situation would soon change if the war ended

PM Orban: Economic situation would soon change if the war ended

Hungary's prime minister presented the government's new decisions in his regular Friday morning interview on public radio.
Hungarian-Romanian commonality of interests

Hungarian-Romanian commonality of interests

We are the only bastion of normality, but truth is not a matter of referendums.
George Soros's presence not ceasing, just transforming

George Soros's presence not ceasing, just transforming

The activity of Open Society Foundations is unlikely to diminish in the transatlantic world, says Zoltan Lomnici Jr.
"The millions keep flowing in, same as usual" - Fidesz issues statement on Soros empire's restructuring

"The millions keep flowing in, same as usual" - Fidesz issues statement on Soros empire's restructuring

Following in his father's footsteps, George Soros's son would also take Europe to war, resettle migrants and unleash LGBTQ propaganda on Europe.
Gunter Weißgerber

A svéd térfélen pattog a labda

Stockholmnak a saját háza táján kellene söprögetnie, nem a magyarokén.

