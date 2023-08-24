időjárás 31°C Bertalan 2023. augusztus 24.
Bertalan
2023. augusztus 24.

Mégsem halt meg Prigozsin? – özönlenek a reakciók a Wagner-vezér halálhírére

magyar

He's right

Szentesi Zöldi László
56 perce
He's right

Here we have Tucker Carlson. A man so talented, successful and courageous that he is the subject of either genuine adoration or intense hatred in his  homeland. (This is something we have also experienced here in Hungary...)
The problem with Tucker Carlson is that he came, he saw and he spoke the truth. He recently expressed his opinion that Ambassador David Pressman needs to resign and that although he loves America, the US is currently governed - unfortunately - by idiots. I won't comment on the latter point, but anyone who has seen the US president doze off  during a meeting or congratulate people who are not there on the stage is inclined to believe that Mr Carlson may be right.

However, as far as Ambassador Pressman is concerned, there are a few things worth clarifying.

To start with, David Pressman is not America. The world's number one political, economic and military power is divided, to put it mildly. There is a glaring divide between the liberal elite on the East and West coasts and those living in small towns in the US. Mr Pressman is not the face of the United States. He was merely sent here by the Democratic administration and he will pass on the baton to his successor after a few years in the same way as his predecessors did. But Mr Pressman, with his humble person, is meant to show the way, sending a message to a disobedient ally: yes, he is our "son", we want you to be like him. Also, learn obedience, listen to him, for he is a first-rate, well-trained envoy. But we don't want to become like him. No way, sorry.

Ambassador Pressman's most annoying habit is to constantly pull imaginary and real Hungarian national symbols out of his incomplete toolkit, in an effort to educate us. He makes reference to 1956  and some anti-Russian sentiment, while it is his government that was the greatest betrayer of the Hungarian freedom fight. He is pressing bread dough with some gastro-celebrity, as if we in Hungary were all engaged in something like this on 20 August, rather than commemorating the founder of the Hungarian state. If necessary, he quotes from freedom fighters such as  statesman Lajos Kossuth and poet Sandor Petofi, as if he could utter two meaningful sentences about them. His advisors regularly provide him with a lavish set of spectacular elements to draw on, sending the message that these irritating pseudo-Hungarian performances are just enough for him to serve as ambassador.  While – and keep this in mind – Mr Pressman is actually an ordinary ambassador, who does not and cannot represent anyone or anything except what he is instructed to do from home. Nor does he have the faintest idea about Hungarian culture, language and historical remembrance.

Tucker Carlson, however, comes from an America of normality and does not seek to promote himself with the help of  various false allusions.

He came here to meet us, told us what he thought of his government and ambassador, and we nodded: he's right. At the same time, we tend to think that if President Biden takes a longer nap during the next campaign, Mr Trump could make a return, which would not only be a small slap in the face, but a shocking blow to America's left. Hope is just hope today, but such a scenario does exist. Over the last few years, the Right in Europe and America has gained strength, has organised itself, and is ready to take power where it can.

That's why what Tucker Carlson says is not something to be disregarded, but a prologue to a system of alliance based on real commonality of interests and mutual respect. Because what we have now is anything but a functional relationship. We respect Tucker Carlson for what is truly America, being the representative of families, small towns, faith, communities, and tradition. The story is not over yet, the global clash will soon continue. 

Cover photo: Tucker Carlson speaks at MCC Feszt After (Photo: Zoltan Havran)
 

idézőjelVélemény
Tóth Tamás Antal

Biden egy zseni

Az öreget sosem tudják elítélni, mert beszámíthatatlannak nyilvánítja bármelyik bíróság az elmúlt évek szerencsétlenkedései alapján.

