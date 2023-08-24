Ambassador Pressman's most annoying habit is to constantly pull imaginary and real Hungarian national symbols out of his incomplete toolkit, in an effort to educate us. He makes reference to 1956 and some anti-Russian sentiment, while it is his government that was the greatest betrayer of the Hungarian freedom fight. He is pressing bread dough with some gastro-celebrity, as if we in Hungary were all engaged in something like this on 20 August, rather than commemorating the founder of the Hungarian state. If necessary, he quotes from freedom fighters such as statesman Lajos Kossuth and poet Sandor Petofi, as if he could utter two meaningful sentences about them. His advisors regularly provide him with a lavish set of spectacular elements to draw on, sending the message that these irritating pseudo-Hungarian performances are just enough for him to serve as ambassador. While – and keep this in mind – Mr Pressman is actually an ordinary ambassador, who does not and cannot represent anyone or anything except what he is instructed to do from home. Nor does he have the faintest idea about Hungarian culture, language and historical remembrance.

Tucker Carlson, however, comes from an America of normality and does not seek to promote himself with the help of various false allusions.

He came here to meet us, told us what he thought of his government and ambassador, and we nodded: he's right. At the same time, we tend to think that if President Biden takes a longer nap during the next campaign, Mr Trump could make a return, which would not only be a small slap in the face, but a shocking blow to America's left. Hope is just hope today, but such a scenario does exist. Over the last few years, the Right in Europe and America has gained strength, has organised itself, and is ready to take power where it can.

That's why what Tucker Carlson says is not something to be disregarded, but a prologue to a system of alliance based on real commonality of interests and mutual respect. Because what we have now is anything but a functional relationship. We respect Tucker Carlson for what is truly America, being the representative of families, small towns, faith, communities, and tradition. The story is not over yet, the global clash will soon continue.

Cover photo: Tucker Carlson speaks at MCC Feszt After (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

