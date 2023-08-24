He's right

Here we have Tucker Carlson. A man so talented, successful and courageous that he is the subject of either genuine adoration or intense hatred in his homeland. (This is something we have also experienced here in Hungary...)
The problem with Tucker Carlson is that he came, he saw and he spoke the truth. He recently expressed his opinion that Ambassador David Pressman needs to resign and that although he loves America, the US is currently governed - unfortunately - by idiots. I won't comment on the latter point, but anyone who has seen the US president doze off during a meeting or congratulate people who are not there on the stage is inclined to believe that Mr Carlson may be right.
However, as far as Ambassador Pressman is concerned, there are a few things worth clarifying.
To start with, David Pressman is not America. The world's number one political, economic and military power is divided, to put it mildly. There is a glaring divide between the liberal elite on the East and West coasts and those living in small towns in the US. Mr Pressman is not the face of the United States. He was merely sent here by the Democratic administration and he will pass on the baton to his successor after a few years in the same way as his predecessors did. But Mr Pressman, with his humble person, is meant to show the way, sending a message to a disobedient ally: yes, he is our "son", we want you to be like him. Also, learn obedience, listen to him, for he is a first-rate, well-trained envoy. But we don't want to become like him. No way, sorry.