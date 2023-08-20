időjárás 32°C István 2023. augusztus 20.
István
2023. augusztus 20.
Sovereignty is becoming important for a growing number of countries, Hungary's justice minister points out

Hungarian MoJ: Europe's future at stake

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Hungarian MoJ: Europe's future at stake

What direction Europe will take is one of the key issues at stake in next year's European Parliament elections, Hungarian Justice Minister Bence Tuzson stressed, speaking in Subotica (Szabadka), Vojvodina, on Saturday. The minister underlined that 

we have come to a crossroads, and the question is what the Europe of the future will look like.

"The question is whether we will create a federal Europe in which nations dissolve and become a doughy mass, or whether we will build a Europe made up of strong nations," he explained, stressing that the Hungarian government is convinced that it is only possible to build a Europe based on strong nations.

The founding fathers also envisioned a Europe of nations, he added.

So we are not talking about a European empire that can issue diktats to nations and have those diktats forced on nations, but a Europe based on cooperation. It is a sensitive system composed of nations and nation-states, and these nation-states have their own interests and their own legal systems, which cannot be overridden from one moment to the next. These countries cannot be forced to act against their own interests, because then these countries will refuse to carry out these orders,

he explained.

"It is in Hungary's interest that cooperation in Europe continues, and that a Europe based on strong nations continues to grow stronger. Formulating diktats against countries is not the way to go, because this will actually lead to the dismantling of Europe," he added.

TUZSON Bence
Justice Minister Bence Tuzson in Subotica (Photo: MTI/Edvard Molnar)

In the justice minister's view, the number of countries that consider sovereignty issues important is not decreasing, but increasing, because "they are increasingly confronted with cases where their sovereignty is violated by a decision". That is why it is important what will happen in the next EU elections, what direction Europe will take, because it does matter which way issues are decided, whether a Europe of sovereign states or an imperial Europe will be created. "This is the key issue at stake in the EP elections, he explained.

The minister also touched on  judicial cooperation between Serbia and Hungary. He said that there are many contacts between the two countries in the field of justice, and Budapest has gained a wealth of important experience that can help Serbia in the European integration process, he emphasized.

He added that

there are already several agreements that have strengthened judicial relations between the two countries, but more will be needed in the future.

In order to enhance the region's competitiveness, competitiveness must also be increased in the field of justice, he pointed out. "Serbia's task is not only to meet the criteria that should lead to EU accession, but also to contribute to a set of rules that will increase competitiveness once the country has joined the EU, he said.

Bence Tuzson noted that the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians (VMSZ) has recently accomplished an extremely important task in further developing relations between Hungary and Serbia.

"We are very grateful for this, because, historically, we have a situation that is perhaps unprecedented, with the relations between the two countries and the two peoples being better than ever before. Of course, this must be continuously developed, and we must proceed along this path, finding all the opportunities for the two countries to work together. This will not be possible without VMSZ," Hungary's justice minister underscored.

Cover photo: Hungarian Justice Minister Bence Tuzson speaks to the press at the headquarters of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians in Subotica, Serbia, on 19 August 2023 (Photo: MTI/Edvard Molnar

