President Novak: Hungarians help those in trouble

“Those under attack and those in trouble – especially children – can count on the help of Hungarians,” Hungarian President Katalin Novak said in her latest Facebook post.

The head of state announced that five hundred Ukrainian children are camping this week at the Erzsebet camp at Lake Balaton. Nearly eight hundred Hungarian children from Transcarpathia have spent their holidays at the camp during the summer.

In another post, the head of state said that during her official visit in Kyiv, she had talks about peace as soon as possible, the protection of children and the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia.

Cover photo: Hungarian President Katalin Novak (Source: Facebook)