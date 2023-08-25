időjárás 33°C Lajos , Patrícia 2023. augusztus 25.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 33°C
Lajos, Patrícia
2023. augusztus 25.
magyar

President Novak: Hungarians help those in trouble

Magyar Nemzet
31 perce
President Novak: Hungarians help those in trouble

“Those under attack and those in trouble – especially children – can count on the help of Hungarians,” Hungarian President Katalin Novak said in her latest Facebook post.

The head of state announced that five hundred Ukrainian children are camping this week at the Erzsebet camp at Lake Balaton. Nearly eight hundred Hungarian children from Transcarpathia have spent their holidays at the camp during the summer.

In another post, the head of state said that during her official visit in Kyiv, she had talks about peace as soon as possible, the protection of children and the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia.

Cover photo: Hungarian President Katalin Novak (Source: Facebook)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Az országban tűzgyújtási tilalom van

Az országban tűzgyújtási tilalom van

origo.hu
Újabb megdöbbentő részletek: kiderült, mit csinált Prigozsin a halála előtt

Újabb megdöbbentő részletek: kiderült, mit csinált Prigozsin a halála előtt

origo.hu
Botrány! Életveszélyes száguldozás rendezett L.L. Junior és G.w.M Budapest belvárosában

Botrány! Életveszélyes száguldozás rendezett L.L. Junior és G.w.M Budapest belvárosában

borsonline.hu
Ezért várt Putyin két hónapot Prigozsin likvidálásával a szakértő szerint

Ezért várt Putyin két hónapot Prigozsin likvidálásával a szakértő szerint

mandiner.hu
10 szuper ötlet, amire a mélyhűtőt használhatod

10 szuper ötlet, amire a mélyhűtőt használhatod

mindmegette.hu
Kicserélték a címet

Kicserélték a címet

mandiner.hu
Tangás fürdőruhában mutatta meg bomba testét a magyar modell - videó

Tangás fürdőruhában mutatta meg bomba testét a magyar modell - videó

origo.hu
Ekl: „Nem a Besiktas, hanem egy afrikai válogatott ellen játszottunk”

Ekl: „Nem a Besiktas, hanem egy afrikai válogatott ellen játszottunk”

nemzetisport.hu
Hétféle gyógynövény egy cseppben a bélflóra egyensúlyáért (x)

Hétféle gyógynövény egy cseppben a bélflóra egyensúlyáért (x)

nool.hu
Tucker Carlson: A demokrácia paródiáját éljük ma

Tucker Carlson: A demokrácia paródiáját éljük ma

magyarnemzet.hu
Dobrev Klára arcátlan ígérettel tért vissza

Dobrev Klára arcátlan ígérettel tért vissza

magyarnemzet.hu
Mutatjuk, hogy mekkora bevételt hozhat az atlétikai világbajnokság

Mutatjuk, hogy mekkora bevételt hozhat az atlétikai világbajnokság

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

PM Orban on wage increase: more, more, more, that's not enough

PM Orban on wage increase: more, more, more, that's not enough

We are ahead of a difficult autumn, with the goal of wage growth outstripping inflation, the Hungarian premier said.
He's right

He's right

Tucker Carlson is respected for what is truly America, being the representative of families, small towns, faith, communities, and tradition.
Rights activists for prostitutes and LGBTQ communities receive one million dollars

Rights activists for prostitutes and LGBTQ communities receive one million dollars

American money may have been used to help prostitutes in Hungary.
Katalin Novak and Volodymyr Zelensky reach important agreements

Katalin Novak and Volodymyr Zelensky reach important agreements

The Hungarian president and the Ukrainian head of state held one-on-one talks.
Even men are victims of rape by migrants

Even men are victims of rape by migrants

The migrant attacked the inebriated teen, who was hurrying home from a party, at a subway station.
Stages in a rampage: Budapest mayor’s battle with motorists

Stages in a rampage: Budapest mayor’s battle with motorists

Congestion, traffic chaos, ill-conceived developments, unfulfilled promises and the man who never started anything.
idézőjelVélemény
Tóth Tamás Antal

Tovaris Pressman Moszkvába utazik

Pressman új műfajban utazik, maga is véleményíró publicista lett. Pedig nagykövetként többet is tehetett volna, és jobban is keresett valószínűleg.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu