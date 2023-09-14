Another visa scandal: Editor-in-chief of national sports paper denied US entry

"At the invitation of the Hungarian community of Chicago, I was to participate in the traditional football tournament for North American Hungarians - now the 25th anniversary Arpad Cup, which the Hungarian Cultural Council of Chicago requested I open on Friday morning," writes Gyorgy Szollosi, editor-in-chief of Nemzeti Sport, in a post shared on his social media page. As he writes, the trip to the US would have also been an opportunity to report to the readers of Nemzeti Sport on the details of the Messi craze on the continent, as well as talking to local colleagues and soccer officials (several official meetings were in the pipeline). He would have also met with national team member and MLS player Daniel Gazdag, who is now playing for the Philadelphia Union team, to report on what he saw there, just as he did a few years ago when he visited Kansas City, where a number of Hungarians were employed.

The plan, however, went up in smoke when the US Embassy in Budapest refused to issue Mr Szollosi a visa, despite the Foreign Ministry's official request for a diplomatic visa.

"This is especially incomprehensible because as a sports journalist and as an official representative - an ambassador - of Hungary, I was denied entry," writes the Nemzeti Sport editor-in-chief.

"It's not the personal injury that hurts - although it is quite striking that I became persona non grata in the USA, and it would have been important to meet Hungarian friends and sports colleagues in the US - but the humiliation that my country and the unfavorable press, that a media representative and the family of sports journalists suffer at the hands of the United States, which was once the citadel and the champion of freedom of speech. The US, it seems, feels American democracy is under threat from me, the Hungarian sports journalist, while making such a decision against a citizen of one of its allies - that is, to put it mildly, embarrassing and reminiscent of the Cold War era" - concludes Mr Szollosi's post.

Banning and expelling by the once land of liberty - the Hungarian National Media Association told Magyar Nemzet in response

The Hungarian National Media Association is outraged to learn that the US Embassy has denied entry to Gyorgy Szollosi, editor-in-chief of Nemzeti Sport and board member of our organisation, the association said in a statement sent to our newspaper.